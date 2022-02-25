Lynn Bradley grew up in Kings County in the ‘90s knowing what addiction felt like. At 13, she was already a mother and had lost custody of her child. She was living on the streets of Montague when introduced to cocaine for the first time.
She was hooked after her first line.
Bradley struggled through two years of addiction before accessing programs, services and most importantly, community, through the Native Council of PEI. These helped to change the trajectory of her life by empowering her and allowing her to heal.
Now in her mid-40s she lives a healthy life in Charlottetown and works for the Native Council, helping clients navigate the justice system and providing mental and addiction support.
Bradley is driven by empathy, love and compassion. Her past is never far from mind as she shields, defends and offers a sense of dignity to her clients living realities that would make most Islanders cower.
Every day she sees clients let down by various systems of care and support: child protection services, education, health care, mental health and addictions, justice. She knows the barriers to top-quality care they face and makes it her job to help them through with a sense of self-worth intact.
“I do what I do because I had that person that says ‘you know what, let me show you a different way’. And I’ve come so far in my journey,” says Bradley.
But she knows there are many changes needed, big and small, that would allow clients to more easily access a decent standard of life. Changes are needed to prevent others from experiencing what she felt at the age of 13.
Bradley and the Native Council’s strategy is simple: meet clients where they are. It means she celebrates a client’s sobriety, their regaining custody of a child or the decision to use clean needles instead of dirty. Regardless if it’s a tunnel near Hillsborough Bridge, a client’s apartment in Charlottetown, 24/7 care centre in Souris or a home in western PEI, Bradley is with her clients.
On a crisp February day in 2021,The Graphic followed along while she went to work. It was far from glamorous. Snow crunched under her tires as she pulled into the parking lot of the former Southport Motel in Stratford.
“This will be a bit hit or miss,” she said. “We’ll just see how it goes.” Her client, Logan Fisher, had consented to inviting journalists previously, but his moods change quickly.
She was concerned about his living conditions and the level of support he was being offered. There was supposed to be a collaborative team, involving multiple NGO and government services, supporting him, but there was little appearance of it.
Bradley first checked on Fisher to ensure visitors were still welcome. As she disappeared into his room, he could be heard screaming indiscriminate profanities. His tone was hard to discern — it might have been banter. It might have been a defensive reaction to someone entering his home at a vulnerable moment as he scrambled to make himself presentable. Either way the screaming stopped and Bradley soon popped out, gave a nod, and waved us over.
Before we entered she warned, “This might be hard to see. Don’t be too shocked.” She advised there were likely used needles on the floor. She checked to see if we were still comfortable.
Upon entering, Fisher immediately apologized for the mess. His mattress was stained with a mix of human excrement, including his own feces. To avoid sitting and sleeping on his soiled mattress, he had flipped it from the box spring where he was sitting, surrounded by heaps of clothes, old food tins with leftovers caked to sharp metal, spilled and dried up chocolate milk, cigarette butts, used needles and something less defined but crunchy, like dog food, underfoot.
Fisher positioned a table an arm’s length away from where he was sitting on the box spring. It was cluttered with half finished shots of Black Fly rum, a bottle of his own urine, hot knives, needles, and crushed up prescription drugs.
Yellow stains were splotched across the wall behind his bed and tomato soup was splashed on the ceiling leading to the door.
When Bradley asked about the soup, he shared there are only so many ways to show persistent intruders the door; throwing soup at them seems to be effective. If not, the threat of a pee splash usually does the trick, Fisher, a natural entertainer, said to Bradley while holding court amid the clutter and chaos of his motel room home as he gestured to the bottle of urine.
Fisher is not always easy to deal with. He has assaulted workers and when he enters into certain head spaces can be hard to reason with. But Bradley’s empathetic and respectful approach has grown a strong bond of trust with Fisher, who is challenged with a life’s worth of trauma and addiction.
When support started dropping away from the 30-year-old, Bradley and her team, fearful for the man’s life, continued to show up to the motel offering basics like food, and harm reduction materials like clean needles.
Bradley even helped him clean the room until he started leaving used needles on the floor.
Shortly after our visit, Fisher was, not surprisingly, evicted. The Native Council continued to follow him, supplying him with sleeping bags and tents for nights when he wasn’t accepted into shelters run by Salvation Army or the province. Bradley and another Native Council worker offered him another invaluable support — unwavering compassion and care.
“You’ve been more of a mom to me than my own mother has been,” said Fisher to Bradley.
She left him with his favourite treats, chocolate milk and smokes. She promised to return with clean needles and food.
Fisher is one of 75 individuals receiving wrap-around support from the Native Council’s addiction and mental health program. His need is at the extreme end of the scale.
Some clients in the program are housed. Some are able to manage their substance use to a level they are more comfortable with. Others are sober. Some have been reunited with their children and are working to break cycles of intergenerational trauma.
Despite their efforts and successes, Bradley says her team regularly confronts significant barriers to care. She knows what’s needed to better support clients on PEI.
There is no access to safe supply or safe consumption sites in the province. Despite research showing their efficacy, the concept has continued to wallow in bureaucratic indifference, while the impact is felt on the street every day. The council routinely responds to accidental overdoses, often caused by bad quality street drugs, she says.
There were 19 reported accidental overdoses related to opioids and eight deaths on PEI in 2020. Preliminary data shows at least 18 accidental overdoses related to opioids between January and September 2021. There was at least one death between January and March. Data reflecting the rest of the year is not yet available.
Non-fatal overdoses are likely underreported. In some cases a peer may administer Naloxone, stopping the overdose without calling 911 or presenting to the emergency department.
Bradley’s team has seen clients call detox at a moment when they were ready, then lose the courage to show up while waiting for a bed. Average wait times at the withdrawal management unit, Mount Herbert, range from six to nine days, according to Health PEI. Clients are triaged, with some waiting longer than nine days before getting a call back.
Bradley has seen clients walk out of detox because, as a provincial government building, it is illegal to smoke on the grounds, in essence forcing clients to withdraw from alcohol or opiate addiction and tobacco at the same time.
Many clients also slip back into addiction after completing the 21-day transition program. “Twenty-one days is not long enough,” says Bradley, who believes there are more effective rehabilitation programming options available.
Once physical withdrawal is managed, clients often need to build a new lifestyle, social networks and address deep-rooted mental health issues. This is a point in recovery when housing, community and access to basic needs like food become crucial to prevent relapse. Bradley sees clients struggling to pull all this together across disconnected departments and service access point.
Last year, two Native Council clients were forced to sleep outside through harsh winter conditions because low barrier shelters operated by Salvation Army did not support their needs. Bradley questions if either the province or Salvation Army can truly tout provision of adequate low-barrier shelter options if this is a reality continuously faced by Islanders.
Some find it difficult to trust shelters not run by Indigenous or 2SLGBTQ+ folks. Client allegations of discrimination by shelter staff are numerous.
Moving forward from homelessness, clients struggle through the current housing crisis which challenges Islanders with full-time jobs, good mental health, and a reputation unhindered by substance use disorders.
Others have difficulty securing jobs as their substance use disorders have resulted in a criminal records. Employers can be prejudiced against hiring those recovering from substance abuse.
Addiction and mental health counselling can be difficult for clients to access if they are required to go to the clinician rather than the other way around. Strict appointment schedules, long wait lists and travel are all barriers to treatment. Even the eight kilometre trip from Charlottetown to Mount Herbert is a significant barrier for many.
Bradley recently shifted to a new role as the Native Council’s court worker. She’ll work with the same clients, but from a different angle. Over the years she has seen firsthand the challenge clients face navigating the legal system and accessing true justice.
Bradley’s commitment is resolute. “I’m strong enough now to say to my people, let me show you a different way,” she says. “That’s why I will never give up on any of my clients.”
