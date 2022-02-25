A thick blanket of snow piled up across PEI this year on Valentine’s Day. School was cancelled, government offices and private businesses closed early to ensure everyone got home safely.
Nanci P was not afforded the same luxury. At 2:30 pm, along with two others, she huddled behind a two-foot tall concrete traffic barrier in a public parking lot off Connolly Street in Charlottetown. Snow whipped and drifted around them. Nanci’s hands were swollen and blue from cold as she wrapped them in a fleece hat, gifted to her by a police officer.
“When you’ve already had frostbite, and then you’re back in the cold like this, it really hurts,” says Nanci, 46. Sometimes she can’t help but break down crying in pain.
Nanci, who did not want her last name used for fear of embarrassment for she and her children, does not have an apartment or house to call home. She deals with an addiction to alcohol and some unresolved mental health issues. There is a man she cannot stand to be around who frequents the Community Outreach warming centre a few blocks from where she huddled. So she avoids it, even on storm days.
Before moving to the parking lot, Nanci first tried loitering by the pharmacy around the corner.
“I thought that if something did happen, because there is no safe injection (consumption) site at least I’m on camera,” she said. “That way if I was to start to freeze to death or something like that, or if I take a seizure then someone is going to see me.”
It’s also near the community fridge where she can access food when she needs it.
She was asked to move on from the pharmacy and crossed the street to the parking lot. Two men joined her shortly after. They placed sheets over a bike and miscellaneous items to fortify the shelter.
Within about 30 minutes three Charlottetown Police vehicles rolled up. Officer Chris Ivanko was first on scene.
“We get calls from the general public who are warm sitting in their car or sitting in their house saying this looks bad,” he said. “That’s when we get into a pickle. You know, she’s harmless.”
They asked Nanci and her company to leave. “You can’t set up camp here, Nanci,” said Ivanko. But she knew she had the right to be on public property, so she didn’t budge.
Acknowledging their tough situation mid-snowstorm, the officers bought Nanci and her companions a hot chocolate before leaving them to weather the rest of the storm. Nanci was waiting for shelter beds to open later that evening. The women’s shelter opens at 4 pm, the men’s at 8 pm.
The provincial government has heard multiple calls to action over the past year to open a safe consumption site on the Island. The calls have gone unanswered.
In December 2020, authorities blocked a tunnel near the Charlottetown waterfront where frontline mental health and addiction workers estimate up to 50 people frequented. For more than two decades the cave, as it was known, acted as a community gathering place for some of the Island’s most vulnerable.
It was a community of peers who would supervise each other and share resources like water and food. They turned the tunnel into one of the safest and lowest barrier spaces around for the population’s drug and alcohol consumption.
Conditions could hardly be called safe, says Angele DesRoches, program co-ordinator for Peers Alliance. There was no electricity or running water to support hygiene. There wasn’t a guaranteed consistent supply of clean needles, safe needle discard boxes, safe drug supply or drug testing kits. There wasn’t always someone sober and well trained to respond in an emergency.
After the cave was closed on the recommendation of Charlottetown City Police, the Standing Committee on Health and Social Development heard multiple professionals advocate for more resources, including a safe consumption site.
In February 2021, then Chief of Police Paul Smith, told the committee a supervised consumption site would be controversial but beneficial. He said it would reduce health and social harms associated with addiction and substance abuse.
“We have long recognized that this is an issue that as law enforcement, we can’t arrest our way out of it,” said Smith.
He encouraged the committee to advocate for decriminalization of simple possession, noting work from all levels of government toward decriminalization would be ideal. He added this idea is supported by the Canadian Association of Police Chiefs. At the time, he was the vice president of the association’s board of directions.
DesRoches and her Peers Alliance co-worker at the time, Brittany Jakubiec, presented long-term and short-term safer consumption site options based on working examples across the country. They advised that Islanders would benefit from similar services.
The cave may have been barricaded, DesRoches said, but the people who relied on it have not disappeared.
“They have moved to behind buildings, inside bank doorways,” she said. “Now, what you’re more likely to see is someone who is going into a 24-hour gas station or business and using their bathroom. Again, locked in a room alone or outside behind a building.”
Using alone leaves people more susceptible to unattended, lethal overdoses.
The Chief Public Health Officer, Dr Heather Morrison told the committee that safer consumption sites where clients can access a range of supports would be in keeping with harm reduction principles and clinical best practices.
She also reported that the Island’s needle exchanges deserve more financial support and expansion.
Despite recommendations to create a safe consumption site, the idea is moving forward at a snail’s pace. A spokesperson for the Department of Housing and Social Development described the process to approval as “very long and cumbersome.”
The process involves submitting an application to Health Canada to receive an exemption from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
Neither the Department of Health and Wellness or Health PEI would provide any update on where the proposal lies or how long it will take before implementation.
However, according to Health Canada’s website there is no pending application for any supervised consumption site on the Island.
