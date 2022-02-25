Logan Fisher of Charlottetown draws a homemade liquid mix of drugs out of a spoon into a syringe. He wraps a rubber tourniquet around his left bicep and upper forearm. He holds it tight with his left hand. With his right, he plunges the dull, used needle into his arm, in search of a healthy vein.
“I want you to see this,” he says, demonstrating how he injects. This time it’s crushed and liquified prescription medication used to treat depression, or in some cases attention deficit disorder.
Fisher has spent the majority of his 30 years tied to addiction, always needing his next fix of alcohol, opioids or street drugs like methamphetamine.
He prefers to use in private. He doesn’t want others to see how he lives or subject himself to judgmental stares and glances of disgust. He believes he deserves understanding, respect and care.
“People need to open their damn minds,” says Fisher. “We shouldn’t have to hide who we are or be ashamed of who we are. We don’t want to stick a f . . king needle in our veins. It’s not because we want to. We’re doing it because we have to.”
Stigma rooted in misconception
Used needles and burnt spoons are obvious instruments of harm for those with substance use disorders. Experienced eyes, and a growing body of research shows stigma is deadly too.
Stephanie Knaak, PhD in sociology, has published a variety of qualitative studies looking at stigma in relation to drug addictions for the Canadian Commission of Mental Health.
She says stigma looks and feels like negative attitudes and judgments, stereotypes and shame. It also appears as punitive or exclusionary policies or practices, including but not limited to criminalization.
Knaak has found stigma is often rooted in the misconception that people with substance use disorders have made poor personal choices.
The result is impeded quality and availability of services. Stigma also interferes with people seeking and accessing help – which can lead to overdoses and death.
Islanders with substance use disorders hide rather than seek support to avoid consequences like losing a job, being criminalized, being judged or feeling shame.
Islanders share needles and risk spreading disease or viruses like Hepatitis C or HIV rather than being seen publicly at a local needle exchange.
Islanders accidentally overdose, sometimes alone and behind closed doors, often using an unregulated, untested drug supply from questionable sources.
In 2020, the province of PEI reported 19 opioid related overdoses and eight deaths. At least 27 Islanders have died of opioid related overdose since 2017. Neither the Department of Health and Wellness or Health PEI could provide the number of overdoses from other substances leading to death.
Some Islanders no longer trust health care professionals or bother seeking medical care after experiencing diagnostic-overshadowing, when an assumption is made that physical complaints are not relevant or reliable because the patient has an underlying mental illness or substance use disorder.
Knaak says negative and less compassionate reactions to those with addictions become apparent when compared to other illnesses.
“With heart disease, we don’t say you chose to live that lifestyle; or diabetes, we don’t say you chose to live that lifestyle. We think oh, that’s terrible that happened to you. What can we do to help?”
She added we also don’t limit care based on poor adherence to treatment. If someone with diabetes eats sugar, we don’t stop caring for them or socially marginalize them.
“Similar to other illnesses, substance use problems come from a much more complex place.”
Dr David Stewart, who has been treating people with addiction on PEI for 28 years, agrees.
“Addiction is a complex brain disease in which those affected lose control of their substance use and consequently lose control of their behaviour. This results in them making choices that feed their addiction at the expense of everything else in their life,” he says.
Dr Stewart added there are powerful genetic and environmental influences connected with substance use disorders, including a strong correlation between childhood adversity or trauma and substance use disorders.
“The more trauma people experience as a child, the more sick they become as an adult, I see it everyday.”
Fisher’s first attempt to find a vein fails. His nimble fingers dance like a classical pianist. He curses the dull needle and tries a riskier vein in his hands. Then in both his legs. He moves up to his left arm and finally succeeds. His eyes roll as the mix rushes through his blood system. For a brief moment, Fisher appears completely at ease. His leg which he had been swaying back and forth finally relaxes.
“I want people to understand. Just because I did that, it doesn’t mean that I’m high. It means that I’m not sick,” he says. At this point his body and mind are dependent on drug use. “It’s not something we want to do.”
Fisher has lived with substance use disorder since he was seven.
Drug use was his response to a range of traumatic experiences including being pimped out as a child prostitute by a close family member.
“People always do things for a reason, everything you do, there is a reason why you do it,” says Fisher.
At 30, Fisher has not healed. But he still dreams.
If he could have anything in the world, it would be a home of his own to share with a husband and kids. He’d also have granite counter tops in the kitchen, an in-ground pool, and a blender to mix margaritas, he says with a cheeky smile.
But he doubts he will ever recover to a point where any of these dreams could come true.
Surviving addiction preoccupies the majority of Fisher’s energy.
Surviving is a full-time job
Stigma tightens its dangerous grip when the most affected are the least able to access the care they need, said Knaak.
A “not in my backyard” attitude has swept across PEI concerning initiatives that openly serve populations of people with addictions like the Community Outreach Centre.
A safe consumption site which can reduce fatal overdoses, brings people in from the cold and help to prevent the spread of HCV and HIV has been on the province’s back burner for four years now, with no opening date in sight.
Fisher has run into a number of barriers accessing ‘low barrier’ shelter beds intended to serve Islanders with substance use disorders and chemical dependencies.
Aside from limited bed spaces, Fisher doesn’t like leaving his access to drugs in someone else’s hands. He rejects rules like locking up drug paraphernalia upon entry, turning in his bag of belongings and he often has needles in his pockets. This poses a risk to staff and other clients.
Fisher regularly chooses to sleep on the streets over separating from his gear.
These decisions may seem irrational or simply stubborn to someone with a mind unaffected by substance use disorder. But research has shown prolonged drug use can make profound changes to the brain that essentially hijack the way a person processes risk and reward information.
Consequences to Fisher’s hijacked survival decisions aren’t the only barriers and roadblocks to quality care.
On first encounter, many read Fisher as male, but he is Two Spirit and proud. This makes fitting into shelters difficult. Fisher has been denied access to low barrier shelters for women. Tensions over respect of his gender and sexuality have soured his relationships with Health PEI’s low barrier shelter for men, Deacon House.
Chris Clay one of Fisher’s social workers, corroborated one event Fisher described to The Graphic.
“A worker there looked him straight in the eyes and said, ‘the other guys don’t want to sleep in the same room as a fag like you.’”
Fisher lost his temper and was kicked out for his subsequent behaviour. He was denied access to the shelter until he apologized to the worker for his reaction to the derogatory comment.
A concrete tunnel near the Charlottetown waterfront was one of the safest, and most reliably supportive spaces in town for Fisher, and others over two decades. In the cave, as it was known, he could exist in relative peace, use drugs, sleep and find community.
“That cave was a home to a lot of people. It was more than just a f . . king cave to shoot off. It was a family in there,” says Fisher.
Fisher’s social workers estimate there were up to 50 others who would seek refuge there. Some regularly, others were more transient.
In December 2020 it was blocked off by Charlottetown public works on the recommendation of Charlottetown City Police.
After its closure, Fisher briefly accessed housing at the old Southport Motel in Stratford, with support from the provincial government and Native Council of PEI. Incapable of keeping his space clean, he was evicted soon after. He spent the harshest winter months of 2021 sleeping on the streets.
One of his consistent hangouts was around the Community Outreach Centre, at that time located at Smith Lodge on Weymouth street. Here he found snacks, coffee, day shelter and company. He could regularly be found hanging out or sleeping on the back step behind garbage cans overnight when he was either rejected from shelter or physically incapable of walking to Deacon House when it was located by the Hillsborough Hospital.
Fisher’s social workers with the Native Council provided him with at least two tents to weather snowstorms and freezing rain. On both occasions the main poles of his tent were snapped.
Clay suspects someone, who either didn’t want Fisher setting up shelter in a public park or on their property, broke the poles.
Lynn Bradley, another Native Council staff member who has worked closely with Fisher, says all systems have failed him: child welfare, youth justice, health, mental health, addictions, and housing.
“And here we are,” said Fisher just before he was evicted from his Southport Motel room in Stratford.
“I see this in many different cases,” says Bradley who spent the winter worried daily for Fisher’s life.
The crew of Native Council workers, Dr Stewart, and others see ways our systems of care can be improved to prevent people from winding up on the streets, overdosing behind closed bathroom doors or needing to sell their bodies to survive.
They say public understanding, compassion and prioritization of best practice mental health and addictions services is the key to driving needed change.
“Nobody chooses to become addicted to any substance,” says Dr Stewart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.