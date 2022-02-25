Early last December, Nick Stewart of Charlottetown was looking to work his way out of a tough spot. He was fresh out of inpatient withdrawal management, commonly known as detox, at the Provincial Addictions Treatment Facility (PATF). He had no home, no job, no money.
But he did have clear goals and hope. He wanted to find work, a home of his own and was determined to avoid relapse.
To succeed he needed to access opioid replacement therapy (ORT) as soon as possible. He expected therapy costs would be automatically covered by the provincial ORT program. (Completing detox at the Provincial Addictions Treatment Facility is a common access route to the provincial program’s benefits.)
His first morning out of detox, he walked from the Outreach Centre on Euston Street where he was keeping warm, down past Value Village to the Queen Street clinic.
His optimism was quickly quashed.
The pharmacist informed Nick his medication and daily dispensing fees were not covered by the province, he had to pay out of pocket.
This meant he couldn’t afford treatment.
Dr David Stewart is one of five doctors who worked to open the downtown Queen Street clinic in 2014. It has always operated independently from the provincial program which covers costs of patients’ ORT treatment automatically.
He says patients like Nick Stewart (no relation) run into difficulties paying for medication on a regular basis downtown. Dr Stewart says it’s a major barrier to receiving convenient and accessible care that must be solved.
A quarter of Queen Street patients pay out of pocket for treatment that can take years to complete. The rest rely on other financial sources.
Dr Stewart estimates it would take $250,000 per year for government to cover treatment for all those patients currently paying out of pocket for their care.
The doctors who opened the downtown clinic did so because of the lengthy waitlist clients were experiencing to enter the provincial program. Government’s waitlist had grown to 300 by early 2014. The downtown location was strategically selected for client convenience, compared to Mount Herbert, eight kilometres away or a 90-minute walk out of the city.
“A lot of patients don’t have cars or if they do they are constantly breaking down,” said Dr Stewart.
The Queen Street clinic has grown to treat between 500 and 700 patients per year, while the provincial program treats and covers costs for 300 to 400.
Dr Stewart suspects the total number would be higher if the province covered the cost of therapy for all. Treatment costs run between $12 and $20 per day, which includes medication and dispensing fees. The price reduces over time as pharmacists are allowed to dispense more than one day’s worth of medication per visit.
It’s a price the majority of patients cannot afford, says Dr Stewart. The issue is compounded because not all are able to complete funding applications or wait for bureaucratic processes necessary to access funding through other avenues.
Accessing methadone treatment is time sensitive. Yet, social assistance, provincial catastrophic drug plan and private insurance all require an application and approval process.
Even if plans are approved in a timely manner, costs may still burden patients.
The provincial catastrophic drug plan only covers costs for medication after the patient has already spent a specific percentage of their income on prescription drugs. Patients can end up paying more than $1,000 on ORT medication before the plan covers a cent.
People who make less than $20,000 per year pay 3% of their income on medication before the catastrophic plan kicks in
Those who earn $20,000 to $50,000 pay 5%
Patients who earn between $50,000 and $100,000 pay 8% and
Anyone making over $100,000 pays 12%
Private insurance requires monthly or annual premiums and often only covers a portion of costs.
Islanders who access the provincial program pay nothing out of pocket for their medication.
Determined
to find a solution
Nick was discouraged after learning he would not automatically receive treatment. But he left the pharmacy, and trudged back up to the Outreach Centre determined to brainstorm a solution. “I remembered I had applied for social assistance the day before, and thought maybe it could be covered through that,” he said.
He walked back down to the clinic. The pharmacy tried to run his medication and dispensing fees through social assistance but his application had not yet been processed.
He once again headed to the Outreach Centre, acutely aware he needed medication to remain sober. He feared cravings would soon return.
“It’s almost like you’re back in the same cycle that you were in, in the addiction, you’re still chasing something and that is psychologically not good,” said Nick, who was kept busy also sourcing meals, a place to stay for the night and job interviews.
As a last resort, during a busy and exhausting day, he called his family.
They spotted him the fees until his meds could be covered by social assistance. While he is thankful, relying on family has strained relationships in the past. He tries to avoid it.
Where Nick was able to rely on family, many people fall through the cracks and revert to patterns of addiction instead of building momentum through timely treatment.
Relapse can derail other plans that are components of a long-term recovery strategy including: securing housing, employment, mental health treatment, rebuilding healthy relationships with loved ones and applying for other support needed.
Difficulty accessing ORT was only the first crack in the Island’s system of care Nick jumped over in pursuit of a sustainable, healthy life. It gave him the resolve to continue pushing forward even when presented with other systematic challenges.
“It’s weird because the hardest times are usually when you are trying your hardest to make change,” he said.
Nick wanted to work, not only to be financially independent, but to maintain a routine that encouraged accountability. He suspected work would be good for his mental health and keeping on top of substance use.
However, in order to work he needed to forgo his shot at shelter housing more than once because he was unable to make it into the 4 to 4:30 pm line up at Bedford MacDonald House or Deacon House.
Nick had difficulty calling the emergency shelter line as a last resort because his phone couldn’t make outgoing calls.
When he texted someone to call the shelter line on his behalf, the operators required direct contact with Nick to discuss options.
He slept in the entryway to a bank on more than one occasion in December - all in order to work. “It’s embarrassing and degrading to have to do that,” he says.
Eventually his luck turned and he found an apartment of his own. While he was able to rise above the cracks in the system, he maintains changes are needed to make recovery a more dignified and safe process.
Prisoners cut from care upon release
Patients introduced to free opioid replacement therapy as a rehabilitation service in jail are routinely cut-off upon release, a reality that Dr Stewart says is unfair because most cannot afford to pay for continued treatment.
“A lot of people don’t show up to their first appointment,” he says. “Their lives are often in chaos when they leave jail.”
Dr Stewart says it would be ideal for the reintegration of these patients into society as well as for their personal wellbeing to continue free treatment at the location most convenient to them – which is often the private downtown Queens Street clinic. He sees this as glaring disconnect between health and justice programming.
Dr Stewart has presented these issues to the Department of Health and Wellness and leadership with Health PEI. No positive action has yet been taken.
