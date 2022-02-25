When Health PEI’s 21-day addictions recovery program closed suddenly in 2020 because of Covid, Tony Doyle found himself fresh out of detox and fending for himself on the streets of Charlottetown.
It wasn’t long before he relapsed.
Doyle understands the pandemic forced unprecedented decisions, but feeling unsupported after leaving the facility should not be as normal as it is.
“Once you are out the door at Mount Herbert, you are out,” says Doyle, who has been through both detox and the transitions program on more than one occasion. He says better coordination and accessible follow-up care could dramatically improve the level of government service.
In the spring of 2020 the now 34-year-old was looking to rebuild his life, for both his own well-being and a desire to play a more meaningful role in his son’s life.
On an early summer day, Doyle accepted a cab ride, paid for by the province, to the Sherwood Motel where he hoped to find an affordable room. No rooms were available. He walked back into Charlottetown, wiling away time until Health PEI’s Deacon House, the only shelter tailored for men with chemical dependencies, opened at 8 pm.
But there was no room that night at the shelter. Doyle hit the streets.
For most of the summer of 2020 he slept on the streets or at Deacon House. He became adept at finding nooks and crannies across town where he could find ‘shelter’ from both weather and anyone looking to bother him.
He slipped into commercial buildings unnoticed during the day and found hiding places, with electricity to charge his phone, and privacy for the night.
Other times Doyle slept under the stairway to a Charlottetown motel’s deck. He lived this way until he entered detox and the transition program for a second time that year. But this time he had a follow-up plan: Lennon Recovery House, a not-for-profit service located in North Rustico that allows clients to stay for up to a year.
Doyle says this longer-term, out of town, service made a huge difference and empowered him to stay sober for 15 of the past 16 months. This is his longest run of sobriety since 2014. His issues with alcohol began in 2006 and evolved into drug addiction as well.
Lennon House offered Doyle the freedom to breathe stress-free while building a community of peer supports - people with a shared experience who he could lean on in dark moments. It’s a group he still stays in touch with. They helped him return to sobriety after relapsing for a month last summer.
Lennon House provided regular mental health, addictions programming and support in transitioning to a subsidized housing unit. It is located across the street from Holland College, where Doyle is now enrolled in the journalism program.
Recovery has allowed for meaningful connections to be made with his son and he has a better understanding of how new habits outweigh perceived benefit of any high. During his month-long relapse, a friend overdosed on his bathroom floor. It provided the jolt Doyle needed to again fight for sobriety.
Doyle believes every Islander deserves a shot at stability, and credits the extended stay at Lennon House for much of his recovery. Health PEI’s transitions program is helpful, he says, but 21-days is not long enough.”
The province does offer 90-day programming through Health PEI’s three recovery houses:
Talbot House operates 14 beds for men in Charlottetown
Lacey House offers six beds for women. A promise made in 2019 by then Health Minister James Aylward to increase the number to 12 remains unfulfilled.
St Eleanor’s House operates eight beds for men in Summerside.
Participants in this programming may, at the discretion of staff, extend their stay on a per-month basis after 90 days.
In 2021 the average length of stay at Talbot House was 58 days; 72 days at St Eleanor’s House and 53 days at Lacey House. Over the last two years, the three houses have a combined 214 admissions.
Waitlists make accessing extended programming difficult, according to both frontline workers and potential service users.
Lennon House founder Dianne Young says the non-profit has limitations as well. Only 22 people can stay at a time and she constantly must refuse applicants.
Even with a year of treatment, Young says more government programming is needed, such as housing that allows for community support and check-ins on a regular basis.
“We want to set residents up to continue their recovery when they leave. But if we can’t find them a place to live or help them to find a place to live, it’s really hard.”
