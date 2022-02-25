When Dr David Stewart hops in his car for the daily 8km commute out of Charlottetown, over Hillsborough Bridge, past Stratford, to the Provincial Addictions Treatment Facility in Mount Herbert, he knows what to expect.
On a good day there will be a full complement of five nurses attending the 10-bed inpatient withdrawal management unit, known as detox. But chances are the team will be short staffed; they work short more often than not.
This will force the team to hustle under exhausting pressure to meet a goal that can seem unattainable: to safely offer top-quality care to some of the Island’s sickest and at times most challenging patients - all without burning out.
“They come from the emergency room, they are suicidal, they are coming up from the depths, the dredges of life,” said Dr Stewart. These patients are not challenging as the result of a personal shortcoming or personality flaw, he says, but the result of illness: addiction, mental health and the painful process of withdrawal.
Dr Stewart knows that on any given day the waitlist of people who experience an often short-lived moment of desire to start treatment may be growing by the hour.
In the past year, the wait list has at times soared to 40 - four times the centre’s fully staffed capacity.
Once detox rounds are complete, Dr Stewart will check in on the 14-bed unit that houses patients in the 21-day recovery program. Some patients will arrive with clear discharge summaries outlining their medical history and treatment plan going forward, from perhaps Hillsborough Hospital or an off-Island rehabilitation centre.
But some don’t. So the team cobbles together a strategy, including prescriptions based on the information they can tease from the patient. This process can be difficult depending on the patient’s medical literacy, memory, and mental health status.
Dr Stewart will discharge patients with plans and referrals in hand: opioid replacement therapy, addictions counselling, mental health counselling, a bed at one of three residential recovery houses. But he has no idea how many patients actually access the services he refers.
Addictions treatment mostly falls under three separate mental health and addiction divisions within Health PEI. Acute and complex care services such as detox, community programs such as counselling and outpatient services and transition programs such as residential recovery houses and the 21-day program at Mount Herbert. Staff in each division report to separate directors.
“It’s not a smoothly functioning system,” he says. “And ultimately, authority and responsibility is so diffused it’s almost impossible to affix blame.”
The directors of each division are focused on their individual responsibilities. But Dr Stewart doesn’t see anyone driving cohesion across divisions. For instance no one is collecting data to determine the number of patients who actually access services they are referred to, such as community and transition housing.
Dr Stewart has treated patients with addictions on PEI for 28 years. For the last four, since retiring from his family practice in Cornwall, he has worked full-time at Mount Herbert, as well as filling several shifts a week at the methadone clinic on Queen Street, which he says is more accessible than Mount Herbert for patients.
He is the only doctor to provide daily treatment to both detox and transitions unit patients at Mount Herbert.
Last November, shortly after Dr Javier Salabarria was named Medical Director of programming, Dr Stewart requested a meeting with he and Mental Health and Addictions Executive Director Joanne Donahoe.
Dr Stewart wanted to discuss ways of improving Mount Herbert’s effectiveness, including more efficient use of nursing staff to reduce work related stress.
Despite his vast experience on the frontlines, Dr Stewart has not received a response from Health PEI management. No meeting has been arranged.
Cory Roach has seen the system from the inside, as an Islander who has struggled with addiction for more than a decade. The 34-year-old Vernon River resident is pointed in his criticism.
“It’s bullshit,” he says candidly. “This doesn’t work.”
How bad is it?
Despite chronic staffing shortages and waitlists, Health PEI does not track the number of days detox is fully staffed. Nor can it provide the average or current number of people waiting for treatment. Health PEI says the average wait time for detox is between six and nine days as of October 2021.
Data released to the Graphic in a Freedom of Information request shows the detox facility was unable to admit patients during 81, 12-hour shifts between July 1, 2020 and August 1, 2021 due to staffing issues. This equates to a whopping 11% of the total number of shifts in a year. The number does not include shifts when patients could not be admitted because all 10 beds were full.
Clients added to the waitlist are contacted when a bed opens according to a triage process.
Mental health and addictions workers, as well as service users, interviewed believe those who have never been to detox, and those deemed most likely to achieve a stable sober lifestyle, are prioritized by the triage process.
This would cause some of the sickest, most chronically ill people to experience the greatest challenge accessing services.
Others believe it’s more a matter of who picks up the phone first after a bed opens up.
The Graphic requested, on multiple occasions from Health PEI, details of its triaging process. The requests have gone unanswered.
Roach suspects he is not on the top of the list when he calls and has essentially given up on accessing medically assisted withdrawal. He’s not alone. He believes if those addicted believed they had a real hope of obtaining treatment, the detox wait list would be much larger.
Instead, he and others go through the dangerous and painful process of drying out alone.
Withdrawal symptoms start with headaches, nausea, vomiting, shakiness, profuse sweating, anxiety, and insomnia. It’s far from comfortable. Unattended, people can enter into a more dangerous phase of hallucinations and potentially deadly seizures.
Concerned family has waited with Roach in the QEH Emergency Department, hoping he would be monitored and close to professional care while sobering up.
When the wait stretched into hours, the family took him home to Vernon River, about 25-minutes from the QEH and 15-minutes from Kings County Memorial Hospital.
Ambulance response times in the area average 14 to 15 minutes, but a seizure becomes a medical emergency after five minutes. Roach says he has been fortunate to never have one.
Solutions are possible
Dr Stewart says wait times for treatment are exacerbated by inefficient use of staff resources. A major factor is the siloed nature of mental health and addictions divisions. Staffing is assigned to a specific area: detox, transitions and community care. Employees of one area generally do not cross the floor to support an another unit.
Nurses have told Dr Stewart they feel let down when not supported by the handful of other RNs working in the building offering community programing. The issue is not a reflection of individual nurses but the structure of the bureaucracy and a lack of incentive or obligation for nurses support each other.
Incentives, financial and otherwise for notoriously difficult work, could improve efficient use of staff resources and enhance recruitment and retention, Dr Stewart says, noting the precedent is already baked into the health system.
Emergency medicine doctors make more money than family doctors. There are significant financial incentives for skilled family doctors to work emergency department shifts.
Nurses working inpatient detox could be similarly rewarded. Dr Stewart says the lack of incentive for this acute care work adds to a perception that mental health and addictions is the poor cousin of health care and a low political priority.
Dr Stewart says anyone working in detox for any amount of time does so out of deep-rooted compassion. Working conditions are difficult and burnout frequent.
The PEI Nurses Union says any perceived lack of cooperation is beyond its control. “We do not have any input into the operational side of service delivery. In saying that, we have not had concerns come forward to the union from our members about this matter,” the union said in a statement to The Graphic.
Holding tight to a tippy wagon
When detox is complete, the process of sobriety is just starting. There are a variety of services patients can benefit from but they are not always easy to access.
Not everyone makes it to Mount Herbert’s 21-day transition program after withdrawal. Some choose not to participate but according to frontline workers others relapse while waiting for a bed. Health PEI did not respond to a request asking for data on how often this happens.
Between 510 and 550 patients accessed detox beds from 2018-2020, while 150 and 320 entered the transition program. There was particularly low participation in 2020 due to pandemic.
Roach has accessed the 21-day program in the past. Last summer, while active in his addiction, access was not the primary factor holding him back from trying again. His issue is the quality of service.
“It just feels so rehearsed that they could be robots, it’s like the staff don’t even need to be there.” Roach believes treatment must be individualized and include after-care support.
“What gets me, if you’re not offered it, you don’t know about it. And if you are offered it, it’s, here’s a phone number.”
He believes meeting clients where they are would lead to better outcomes. Getting to Mount Herbert, with daily but unaccommodating bus schedules, is an impediment to after-care. A client must travel to Mount Herbert for something as simple as an opioid replacement therapy prescription renewal.
“How hard is it for someone to come into town and sit with me at a bench or meet me?” he asks.
The provincially funded Outreach Centre on Euston Street in Charlottetown as well as community mental health centres across PEI are intended to be easy access points to care.
In reality there are huge programming and case management gaps, says Roach. He spent virtually every day for months at the Outreach Centre. But rather than gaining comprehensive support he felt disconnected and ultimately found the location triggering and enabling.
In early November he returned to Vernon River to be with family. He remains sober at this writing and has obtained a meaningful job.
“We need better programming,” he says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.