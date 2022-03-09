Without a reporting system coordinated across NGOs and government, determining the true extent of homelessness on Prince Edward Island is almost an impossible task, especially during a global pandemic.
“It’s not exact,” says Donna Keenan, executive director of the John Howard Society (JHS), the organization which conducted the point in time survey last fall. “It could be higher, it could be lower, but there is homelessness in PEI and all across, not just in the cities,”
JHS was able to report 147 homeless people in November through the count, funded by the federal government’s National Homelessness Strategy.
It’s possible some people were counted twice and it is likely others experiencing homelessness were not counted.
Normally Keenan’s team is able to organize and host magnet events in Charlottetown and Summerside by offering homeless access to multiple services as enticement to attend. A hot meal, haircuts, income tax assistance and health services would all be on offer.
Normally nursing students would volunteer to survey clients. This was not possible because of Covid. As a result, fewer surveys were completed.
Of 59 surveys completed, four people reported being unsheltered. The rest had a roof over their head through shelter services, couch surfing or institutions like jails or hospitals.
Rural invisibility
Critics of the National Homelessness Strategy counts say it neglects rural areas. The federal mandate for PEI is to count specifically only in Charlottetown and Summerside. According to the borders set out, even Stratford and Cornwall are considered rural and outside of the survey’s scope.
This year the pandemic forced Keenan to resort to new methods by relying on a street count and file reviews from partner organizations. This allowed JHS to gather some detail about Islanders beyond the two urban hubs.
But she acknowledges the data is not comprehensive.
She is looking forward to the upcoming implementation of a homeless information system which may allow stronger data collection and collaboration across more than a dozen Island NGOs and government initiatives.
I want to thank all involved for creating this series of articles. It is so easy to forget sometimes but as they say, but for the grace of my Creator, there go I....
