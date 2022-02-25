It started with the decision in December 2020 by Charlottetown City Police to block entrance to the cave, a two-decade old concrete tunnel that acted as community centre, bedroom and safe consumption site for more than 50 Islanders.
When it closed, the lives of some of PEI’s most vulnerable citizens were thrown into chaos. This is chaos over and above the daily reality of living on the street. Predictably politicians paid lip service with promises of action. But you knew the political will was not there to support the rhetoric.
This angered me. How can government so easily turn its back? Who lived in the cave? What is their story? We all come from somewhere, and for most, our lives turn out ok. But for some life is a fight to stay alive. Every. Single Day. Why didn’t I know?
I wanted to hear their voice because somewhere along the line society missed, or ignored, red flashing lights of warning. We let them down.
More than a year ago I assigned Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Rachel Collier to undertake the unprecedented, and begin a full-time investigation of the mental health and addictions system on PEI. Community media faces challenges like every other legacy media. Assigning a reporter to a full-time task is virtually unheard of, but if we stop telling stories that matter because of the economy or a pandemic then we’ve lost our reason for being.
Goals I laid out were simple:
1 - Tell stories through the eyes of those living with mental health and addiction. Too many of us, including myself, make snap judgements. The Islanders you will read about are far more than an anonymous face panhandling in downtown Charlottetown or a name in a court report. These are some of the most resilient, determined individuals you will find. I wanted that reality shown for the first time.
2 - Hold government accountable for a system that is inadequately funded and structurally dysfunctional to the detriment of Islanders in every corner of this province. It’s a system where leadership is deferred and oversight ignored.
3 - Shine a light on the bureaucratic silos that reward patronage while cutting frontline services. Ours is a bureaucracy where one arm of government has no idea what the other is doing. Data and sharing of information are buzz words, not actionable items.
For the next four editions, starting with today, we are putting the mental health and addictions system front and centre. The reality is often not pretty, but it must to be told to effect change. We are failing too many and we must do better.
This is the largest editorial investigation undertaken in Graphic history, and quite possibly the largest in Island history. When complete it will total something approaching 40,000 published words. You’ll be able to read our stories in print; no ads will be sold on these pages. It’s also available on peicanada.com If you are so inclined, and able, you can support our ability to keep telling important Island stories by purchasing a subscription.
We hope this is an opportunity to start a conversation, and demand better for those whose voice is hidden in shadows.
I believe this may be the most important journalistic effort we have ever undertaken. You’ll decide if we’ve succeeded or not, but I am proud today to bring you Week 1 of the project we call Through the Cracks.
Sincerely,
Paul MacNeill
Publisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.