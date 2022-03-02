Prince Edward Island has consistently failed to meet the recommended minimum investment in mental health and addiction programming set out 10 years ago by the Mental Health Commission of Canada. In the most recent annual budget the Island missed the target by about $12 million.
Despite this discrepancy, Joanne Donahoe, Health PEI’s Executive Director of Mental Health and Addictions is generally satisfied with funding support from the province.
“Can we ask for more, yes we can always use more, but so can every other part of the health system,” said Donahoe.
The target was recommended by Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) to encourage jurisdictions to reverse historical funding neglect. MHCC recommended an increase from an average 7% of provincial and territorial health care budgets to 9% by 2022. PEI budgeted just over 7% in 2021-2022, an increase from 6% in 2012. While these changes may seem marginal, they equate to millions of dollars.
A Health PEI spokesperson says the issue is less to do with accessing funding from the province and more to do with attracting professionals to work here. Recruitment issues hold HPEI back from expanding services and in turn from spending more money on the division.
While staffing shortages for mental health services is a national issue, many provinces have met and exceeded the 9% target, including Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
The recent delayed implementation of mobile mental health typifies a common problem in PEI - the time it takes to implement any new program. The crisis response units were funded through a five-year federal-provincial agreement signed in 2018. The service only began functioning late in the summer of 2021. Health PEI had hoped to launch it in the fall of 2019.
Bureaucrats in the Department of Health and Wellness and Health PEI leadership waffled over details like what model to use and who is best suited to oversee the service. They were stumped on how to achieve integration of police, ambulance and health services. Nursing staff were hired well before the service became operational.
Increased funding for mental health and addictions is a common request of advocacy groups including: Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC), Centre for Mental Health and Addictions (CMHA), Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), and Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health (CAMIMH).
In April, just before the 2021 election, the Liberal Party of Canada promised to increase mental health and addictions provincial transfers by $4.5 billion over five years.
The promise was widely praised but has yet to be delivered upon.
Dr Glenn Brimacombe with CAMIMH applauds the promise but says once funds are secured the next big question will be how to use them effectively.
He suggests funding could be well spent covering the services of psychologists, social workers, counselling therapists, and psychotherapists through provincial and territorial health plans.
An efficient spending option
Sarah Carr is a psychologist working in PEI. She says better integration of private sector professionals into the public funding system should be a priority.
If there isn’t a large population able to pay for a certain type of service, a specialist or provider might not choose to work in PEI even though there may be great need in the area.
She says better integration of private sector professionals could be achieved in other ways as well.
Through The Cracks
Through the Cracks is a one year investigative effort by The Eastern Graphic, West Prince Graphic and peicanada.com to put a face on PEI’s mental health and addictions crisis. We introduce you to those impacted, outline the issues and propose potential solutions. This is the largest editorial effort in Island Press Limited history and potentially Island history.
More from this special report
“As a private psychologist, I can’t refer someone to a psychiatrist on PEI,” said Dr Carr. She has to advise people to see their family doctor or a doctor at a walk-in clinic to get a referral. This is inconvenient for her clients and puts unnecessary strain on overloaded family physicians and walk-in clinics.
Dr Brimacombe says ultimately, a targeted mental health fund transfer gives provinces and territories flexibility to make individual plans.
He asks Islanders to reach out to their local politicians or to sign his organization’s parity pledge in support of increasing mental health and addictions funding in Canada.
“In the view of CAMIMH, it is well past time for those with mental health and substance use health issues to come in from the cold and no longer be treated as an orphan of medicare,” he said.
