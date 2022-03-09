This visual was sourced from Employment and Social Development Canada’s Shelter Capacity Report 2019. It draws from Statistics Canada data. Emergency shelter beds have increased on PEI notably with the addition of eight women’s emergency shelter beds. All considered, the number of beds per population on PEI is still lower than any 2019 rate across the country.
PEI has the fewest number of general emergency shelter beds per 10,000 residents in Canada, according to the most recent data available, the 2019 Canadian Shelter Capacity Report.
The report, which was prepared by Employment and Social Development Canada, found PEI has just 0.5 beds per 10,000 people.
Even by comparison to other Atlantic provinces this is low. Both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have 2.4 beds. Rates in Canadian territories were as high as 19.6 and among provinces as high as 8.0 in Alberta.
Since data was gathered, PEI did increase emergency shelter beds for women with the addition of eight beds at Blooming House in Charlottetown. Deacon House has also increased to offer nine emergency shelter beds.
With this new total of 17 emergency shelter beds, which are distinct from transitional shelter beds and beds for people fleeing violence, the province still only offers 1.1 beds per 10,000 Islanders. If the 12 beds for men at Salvation Army’s Deacon House are included our provincial rate would stand at 1.8 beds per 10,000 Islanders—still lower than anywhere else in the country.
Quebec had the next lowest rate found at 2.3 beds per 10,000.
Through The Cracks
Through the Cracks is a one year investigative effort by The Eastern Graphic, West Prince Graphic and peicanada.com to put a face on PEI’s mental health and addictions crisis. We introduce you to those impacted, outline the issues and propose potential solutions. This is the largest editorial effort in Island Press Limited history and potentially Island history.
I want to thank all involved for creating this series of articles. It is so easy to forget sometimes but as they say, but for the grace of my Creator, there go I....
