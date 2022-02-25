Health PEI’s leadership team is in constant flux, peppered with vacancies and sets a low bar for relevant qualifications and experience.
“It trivializes the seriousness of mental health and addictions,’’ says Laverne MacInnis of Murray Harbour. She has worked in mental health and addictions in the United States for decades and most recently for two years as a HPEI addictions counsellor in Montague. She stopped work with the health authority in October, 2021.
While she sees a few examples of strong leadership, she says there is a need for leaders who prioritize enabling staff rather than personal bureaucratic advancement and self-preservation. Ms MacInnis does not believe current leadership takes staff input seriously.
She is not alone.
Health PEI recently hired Garth Waite to analyze the authority’s worker exit surveys.
Before retiring in 2019, Waite was a HPEI administrator responsible for projects directly related to workplace culture.
His report was published in 2021 and shows 83% of mental health and addiction staff who left Health PEI cited a toxic workplace as one of the primary reasons for their departure.
The majority indicated that interactions with co-workers and clients or patients were favorable. However, they flagged multiple leadership issues of serious concern including: management’s communication; performance feedback and input into decisions.
The report also shared some of Health PEI’s 2019 Worklife Pulse survey findings. The survey is available for all staff to complete. Current staff echoed those who had left.
The majority of mental health and addictions staff who completed the survey in 2019 did not agree with the following statements: senior managers effectively communicate the organization’s goals, are committed to providing a safe and healthy workplace, are committed to providing high-quality care and, act on staff feedback.
One point that is abundantly clear is mental health and addictions has experienced an unprecedented level of leadership volatility.
“It’s like changing seats on the Titanic,” says MacInnis.
As of August 5, three of six mental health director positions were vacant: director of transitions, director of program planning and operations and director of facilities support and materials management. The Graphic requested an update early in December but has yet to receive a response. The public staff directory is perpetually out of date.
Dr Amanda Hudson was director of research as of August 5. She has mental health research qualifications and experience including over 30 academic publications. Her position was posted in February. While Health PEI would not confirm if she has, a source told The Graphic she departed last September.
Professionally Dr Hudson worked in the shadow of her father, Ernie Hudson, being Minister of Health and Wellness.
Joanne Donahoe is now Executive Director of Mental Health, despite limited experience in the field.
Donahoe has worked for decades with Health PEI in Quality and Access, which included some crossover with mental health and addictions. She spent three of the past five years at the PEI Worker’s Compensation Board (WCB) and re-joined Health PEI late in 2019 to assume the newly-created role of Director of Program Planning and Operations for Mental Health and Addictions.
Donahoe replaced Lisa Thibeau who stepped into the role of Chief Administrative Officer for Mental Health in January 2021 when Verna Ryan left for a secondment to the Department of Health and Wellness.
Thibeau does have extensive experience in mental health and addiction programming in PEI and with the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba.
Thibeau left Health PEI to become Assistant Deputy Minister of of Health and Wellness. She was named Deputy Minister Health and Wellness in February.
During the same recent senior management shuffle, Krista Shaw was named Assistant Deputy Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. She has limited leadership experience in mental health and has enjoyed a meteoric rise since arriving at Health PEI from WCB early in 2020. She started as a program officer, became a manager, then director of Mental Health and Addictions Transitions in June 2021 followed by the ADM role nine months later.
From a clinical standpoint, the top medical role was left vacant for 10 months when Dr Heather Keizer was removed in a January 2021 reorganization. Psychiatrist Dr Javier Salabarria assumed the medical leadership position last November. He specializes in geriatric psychiatry.
