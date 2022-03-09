Through the Cracks is a one year investigative effort by The Eastern Graphic, West Prince Graphic and peicanada.com to put a face on PEI’s mental health and addictions crisis. We introduce you to those impacted, outline the issues and propose potential solutions. This is the largest editorial effort in Island Press Limited history and potentially Island history.
To better understand homelessness across Canada, the federal Reaching Home program has mandated PEI and 60 other designated communities to adopt a homelessness management information system by March 31, 2022.
As of 2019, 17 of the 61 designated communities had not implemented a system, including PEI.
As of late February 2022, PEI NGOs and government initiatives are still waiting for the collaborative information system to be fully implemented. It’s hoped the system will allow better co-ordination of services and gain a better understanding of the populations they serve.
The John Howard Society of PEI is tasked with implementing the service on the Island. It began the first phase in February, with completion hoped before the March 31 deadline.
The system, called Homeless Individuals and Families Information System or HIFIS, is intended to support communities by allowing multiple service providers to access real-time general homelessness data and client files if permitted by the individual.
The software is limited in that it does not include health care information of an individual. It can help service providers assess, prioritize and refer clients to the right services at the right time without requiring clients to repeat their stories multiple times.
The program’s reporting tools are intended to increase understanding of local homelessness trends and needs, and inform evidence-based policy and decision-making all while guarding confidentiality of clients at their discretion.
I want to thank all involved for creating this series of articles. It is so easy to forget sometimes but as they say, but for the grace of my Creator, there go I....
