In spring 2018, Josiah Alizadeh’s life flipped upside down in a car crash. He required reconstructive surgery in Halifax to repair 13 hip fractures, a broken femur and a broken pelvis.
“They had three lines running up my arms just dosing me with morphine,” said Alizadeh, who spent three weeks in hospital.
The experience triggered a substance use disorder.
When his prescriptions ran out he reached for street sources which offered opioids like percocet (oxycodone mixed with acetaminophen) or narcotics like hydromorphone.
“All I wanted to do was just to feel normal,” he said. “That’s what the drugs did, was make me feel normal.”
Addiction nearly cost him everything, both financial and his relationship with his wife and young son. While he could afford both the cost of treatment and time from work needed to pick up daily prescriptions, Alizadeh says stigma kept him from seeking help.
“A lot of people are scared that you’re going to be judged or seen as lower,” he said. “I would have done it earlier, but I thought maybe it’s worse than what it is and they’re probably going to make me go into detox and that kind of thing.”
Through the Cracks is a one year investigative effort by The Eastern Graphic, West Prince Graphic and peicanada.com to put a face on PEI’s mental health and addictions crisis. We introduce you to those impacted, outline the issues and propose potential solutions. This is the largest editorial effort in Island Press Limited history and potentially Island history.
“They treat you just like you’re human. You’re no different down here than you are from anybody else,” he said, adding through the Queen Street treatment program he didn’t have to go through the painful process of detox.
By May 2021, Alizadeh’s life was turning around. At the Queen Street methadone clinic, he was looking forward to the end of opioid replacement therapy (ORT). He shared stories with his doctor, David Stewart, about snowmobiling with his son, adventuring through snowy fields from Kensington to Morell and back and how his roofing business was going.
“We see this kind of thing all the time, it’s what keeps me going,” said Dr Stewart, one of five doctors treating patients at the Queen Street clinic.
I want to thank all involved for creating this series of articles. It is so easy to forget sometimes but as they say, but for the grace of my Creator, there go I....
