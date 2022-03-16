Through the Cracks is a one year investigative effort by The Eastern Graphic, West Prince Graphic and peicanada.com to put a face on PEI’s mental health and addictions crisis. We introduce you to those impacted, outline the issues and propose potential solutions. This is the largest editorial effort in Island Press Limited history and potentially Island history.

More from this special report

More information

    (1) comment

    Labradorgirl
    Labradorgirl

    I want to thank all involved for creating this series of articles. It is so easy to forget sometimes but as they say, but for the grace of my Creator, there go I....

    Report Add Reply

    Welcome to the discussion.

    Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
    PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
    Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
    Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
    Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
    Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
    Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

    Post a comment
    Stop watching this discussion.