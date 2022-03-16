What’s good data?

Carlene Donnelly believes technology can help improve delivery of mental health and addiction treatment, especially in rural communities. And the CEO of CUPS Calgary says an Island-based virtual platform could play a pivotal role in the effort.
But broadening the PEI government’s understanding of what effective data collection is - and how it can support service delivery – is ‘challenging’, says Eddie Francis, CEO of the Charlottetown-based platform called Neeka Health Canada.
“This platform could enhance existing supports and programs and offer a turnkey, data-driven, solution that would put PEI on the map as a global leader in digital peer support technologies,” says Francis.
The problem is government’s antiquated view of data collection. For instance, Health PEI launched Bridge the Gapp, a directory website of mental health and addiction programs and services, and positioned it publicly as an important new data source. Senior officials bragged about the website.
In reality, the only data collected is basic Google analytics, which does not allow for immediate treatment interventions or client interaction. The Graphic requested user data from the site and it shows insignificant engagement. In one month it attracted only 439 users and during an 11-month period in 2021 recorded a minuscule 33,000 page views. In a five-month period in 2021 only one ‘Have Your Say’ survey was completed.
This is where the Neeka app is a potential solution, especially in rural communities, says Donnelly, a pioneer in the use of data to make navigating large, complicated mental health and addiction systems easier.
She believes technology can overcome a common reality of rural existence - high demand for services but little local delivery. Most people, however, do have cell phones and are familiar with how to use apps. Rural internet capacity is also increasing.
Neeka focuses on peer support and primary care services. Its competitive advantage is overcoming the major stumbling block to building any comprehensive solution - how to make electronic records created by different companies or government get along in a virtual world.
Neeka’s platform empowers individuals to decide what records are important for them to see, be it electronic medical records, personal items like banking information or government programs and services. Virtually any type of record can be housed on the platform, which works seamlessly, regardless of creator or format and overcomes technological and corporate silos that dominate health care delivery.
Neeka’s app essentially acts as a trusted middleman, bringing all the various items of importance to an individual together in one place, while at the same time building structure and connectivity with peers, friends, and family members.
“We’re taking the redundancy away from different technologies and making it efficient from a consumer point of view,” says Francis, of Charlottetown.
The app’s true value proposition is the high level of engagement created with a user. A trial with the NHL Alumni Association was so successful the app will be rolled out to all alumni members and their families this summer. The platform takes the best of social media - design and proven ability to engage users - and combines it with best-in-class security and versatility to deliver a tailor-made solution for every client.
Despite its NHL Alumni success, efforts to pitch government on a larger Island-based trial, specifically targeted toward youth, have not gained traction within the PEI bureaucracy.
A trial would highlight Neeka’s ability to collect data from clients interacting with the app and respond in real-time: Did you take your pills? Did you book your appointment? Did you walk a kilometer? Did you interact with your peer supports? If a potentially serious issue is flagged, it can be acted upon in real time and triaged to the appropriate medical professional. In a rural community, with limited access to specialized treatment, this type of interaction is potentially transformational, especially for people who may be hesitant to reach out for support or treatment.
“You can have the most beautiful app or platform around. But if you don’t get engagement and utilization, it will not be an effective tool for individuals struggling with transitioning,” Francis says.
“We want to help the individual on the journey and make that difficult situation as streamlined as possible.”
