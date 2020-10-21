I like to think of myself as an optimistic person, you know, a glass half full kind of guy. So, when COVID first raised its ugly head in March, the optimist in me thought our trip to Nashville in July would still be a go. It didn’t take long for that optimism to wane, and it quickly became apparent we’d have to wait awhile to get our ‘yee-haws’ on in Nashville.
I was able to get a credit on our Airbnb reservation with little trouble, following the easy directions on their website under the COVID extenuating circumstances policy. That stay was going to be just three nights, and I cancelled six weeks out. However, last March I was also holding a 40 night Airbnb reservation in Florida and had several thousand dollars tied up in a deposit for that one.
And so it began.
All the optimism in the world isn’t going to get me to Florida this March. In late September, I emailed my Airbnb host and indicated I wouldn’t be coming. The current Airbnb COVID cancellation policy states one can cancel any stay 45 days out, which for me would be December 11, and get a full refund. To give my host as much time as possible to re-rent, I asked her to cancel me. That would get me to a full refund now, and free up the place for re-booking. She wouldn’t do it because she said it would affect her ‘super-host’ status to cancel someone. I emailed her back and told her that her own cancellation policy states if I cancel more than 30 days out, I would get a full refund, MINUS the first 30 nights and service fee. Thirty nights! That’s thousands of dollars. So I said no to that and I would just cancel mid-December. She went strangely quiet.
Have you ever tried to contact Airbnb? I feel like the prime minister of Canada would get back to you quicker. It’s impossible to talk to someone. When you go to their help page it’s a litany of page after page asking question after question. At one point, I came across this: “Some requests are directed to third-party ‘Community Experts’ to provide quicker responses.” Third-party ‘Community Experts’? What the heck is that? What does that even mean? What it means is that Airbnb is not getting back to me and the person who does, is not an employee of Airbnb. It’s actually brilliantly deceptive on their part. With no help in sight, my only option was to cancel in December. Hey, I tried to help.
Then it happened.
Completely out of the blue.
I was in the kitchen when my phone rang. The number on the call display was suspect to say the least, and when I answered I felt like someone was getting ready to ask me to take over my computer. It was garbled at best, but I was able to hear the words “... calling from Airbnb”. Wait. What? Calling from Airbnb? A triceratops could have come bounding through the kitchen at that very moment and I would have been less surprised. It turns out my Florida host had contacted them because she really did want to get the house back on the market. Bottom line, the weather in Europe where the guy was calling from was fine, I have a full refund, and the place in Florida has already been rented out.
I hope she’s not mad at me cause I really do want to go back there someday.
