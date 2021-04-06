Researchers collecting data on the American eel in the estuaries of PEI hope the information can be used in the future to develop management plans for the threatened species.
In Canada, the American eel is classified as ‘threatened’ by the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife.
“There is some scientific data on American eels for PEI relating to their populations, but there isn’t really a lot on their behaviours,” Rebecca Herson-Petersen with the Abegweit Conservation Society said. “There’s anecdotal information through traditional Indigenous knowledge and there’s information from guys who fish them, but there’s no actual data.”
Ms Herson-Petersen is overseeing a four-year research project, which began in 2019, for the Abegweit Conservation Society. It also includes collecting data on the Atlantic Salmon. Funding for this project comes from the Canada Nature Fund for Aquatic Species at Risk.
The Abegweit Conservation Society is partnering with watershed groups in the eastern and western regions of the Island to conduct the research.
The coordinator for the Cascumpec Bay Watershed Association (CBWA) said there was a lot of interest in researching the Atlantic Salmon, but his watershed group decided to focus on the American eel.
“We’re going to do an actual physical survey of the estuaries of Mill River and Hills River, and if we have time and weather permits, we’re going to try some of the ponds to see how many eels are present in those areas,” John Lane said.
In the eastern end of PEI research will be done on the Morell and Midgell River systems.
“We’re going to be looking at eels in those two systems as well, but a lot of the work is on salmon too,” Ms Herson-Petersen said.
The CBWA has secured a glass-bottom boat and a skiff to conduct the research on this project. The plan was to start this aspect of the research last year, but was delayed by the pandemic. Mr Lane said the watershed group hopes to start this spring.
“We also have a second boat with lights on the front as well so we can go at night,” Mr Lane added.
The project has a three-pronged approach to the data being collected. One is the physical research being carried out, but continuing to collect anecdotal evidence from eel fishers and Indigenous people.
“It’s about finding out the First Nation’s history with eels and the other is to talk to people to find out what they feel the eel fishery is like now compared to what it was,” Mr Lane said.
In recent years, measures have been taken by Island eel fishermen to preserve the species when the eel population began to show signs of decline. Those measures have included controlling the size of eels being caught for legal sale at 27 inches, closing the commercial eel fishing using spears in 2005, limiting the number of nets fishermen are permitted to use to a maximum of 35 and shortening the season to eight weeks in the fall.
But the American eel presents a unique conservation challenge. The species exists as a single stock across an enormous range, from northern South America to Greenland, which is known as a panmictic.
All American eels in the world breed together in one place and form a single stock. Eels spawn in the Sargasso Sea where their larva is carried on the Gulf Stream once hatched from their eggs. The larva then migrates to coastal and inland waters as they mature and after their lifespan they migrate back to the Sargasso Sea to spawn and die.
The hope is the data collected from this research project will be used to improve habitats for eels on the Island to increase their population in the province.
“They like a certain habitat and if it’s not there, they’re not going to come,” Mr Lane said. “Like any species, if you over fish them, you’re jeopardizing their future, so that’s what we’re trying to determine - see if we can help to restore them in larger numbers.”
Ms Herson-Petersen said the long-term goal for the project is doing the research, the habitat improvement work and tying all of that with the Indigenous approach of ‘two-eye seeing’, which is using traditional knowledge with science to improve conditions for species at risk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.