John Lane, coordinator of the Cascumpec Bay Watershed Association (CBWA), is seen here with the glass bottom boat that will be used to conduct research on the American eel. The CBWA, in partnership with the Abegweit Conservation Society, hopes to collect data on eels in various locations on the Mill and Hills River systems. The data will be used to improve habitats for eels on the Island and in turn increase their population. Funding for this project comes from the Canada Nature Fund for Aquatic Species at Risk. Submitted photo