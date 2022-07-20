“Beaches of dazzling pink and white sand, sloping gently to the sea, stretch for more than 1000 miles around the shoreline of beautiful Prince Edward Island, a red and green fairyland set like a gem in the blue waters of the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Canada’s Atlantic coast. Sunshine and surf combine with salt water and sand dunes to make the Island a veritable paradise for those seeking a seaside vacation.” - The Guardian, May 30, 1964
The warmest salt water bathing north of Florida is found at these famous beaches where the average water temperature in the summer months is a high 70F degrees. Happy families spend the entire day relaxing on a sandy beach at their favourite seaside resort when they visit the Island. Because of the vast expanse of the seashore there is never any crowding on PEI beaches and any degree of privacy is attainable within easy reach of most resorts.
From sand dune to surf, the beaches are 500 to 1000 feet wide at low tide and also have space to spare when the tide is in. The gentle slope of the shoreline makes for a maximum of safety and allows the sun to warm up the water much more quickly. As an added precaution, lifeguards are stationed at some of the larger resorts. Some of the finest beaches with the most highly developed facilities are to be found along the 25 mile stretch of land on the North Shore known as the National Park. Accommodations of all types, from hotels and motels to cottages and farm tourist homes, provide families ranging from deluxe resort to comfortable tourist home atmosphere for the visitor.
Not far from the sea
Equally enjoyable swimming is to be had in the west from O’Leary around to Tignish, Alberton and Kildare and on the east coast at Souris, Montague and Panmure Island. No part of this tiny, sea-grided province is very far from the sea. Visitors delving into the highlights of life at a farm tourist home in the interior are never more than a few minutes drive from a beach or a good bathing shore on one of the many picturesque rivers which wind lazily inward from the ocean.
For a relaxed, carefree holiday by the sea, there is no better spot than Prince Edward Island. After an invigorating swim in Island waters, nothing can be more pleasant or restful than an idle hour or more stretched out on the golden sands of a beckoning beach. A few days of this fare is sufficient for a visitor to acquire a tan which will be the envy of his friends back home.
The best way to judge the quality of Island beaches is to come to the province and see for yourself. More and more people from more and more parts of Canada and the United States are doing so each year. And, better still, they come back again and again bringing along their friends.
An important thing to remember too is the beaches of PEI are free from commercialization of any sort. The beaches are still as nature made them and there is no charge for the visitor who is welcome to roam the soft sands and revel in the blue surf to his heart’s content. For fun in the sun, choose Prince Edward Island, the ‘isle of beaches’ for your next vacation by the sea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.