Parish of St Simon and St Jude
208 Maple St., Tignish Susan Gaudet 902-882-2049 st.simonandjude@pei.aibn.com Dec. 3
Palmer Road and Area Christmas Hampers Group
527 Thompson Road, Palmer Road Teresa Marleau 902-853-3804 tmmarleau@gmail.com
Kathy Laming 902-882-2583
Dec 3
Sacred Heart Parish
341 Main St., Alberton Jessica Dorgan 902-853-2344 sacredheartparish@eastlink.ca
Mona Broderick 902-853-2721 mobroderick@yahoo.com Dec. 3
Bloomfield Area Christmas Hampers
St Anthony Parish Hall, Woodstock
Almeda M. Thibodeau 902-853-3999 thibmarie@hotmail.com Valerie Desroches 902-859-2710 Dec. 3
O’Leary West Cape Pastoral Charge
O’Leary Rev. Bethe Benjamin Cameron 902-859-2678 owcunitedminister@gmail.com Dec. 3
WPCHG Chairperson Corina Bolo 902-853-3447 cbolo@hotmail.com
Turkey Collection Coordinator Peter Bolo 902-214-0537 pjbolo@hotmail.com
Salvation Army Darlene MacDonald 902-436-6044 darlene_macdonald@can.salvation Nov. 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.