Parish of St Simon and St  Jude                                                                                                           

208 Maple St., Tignish Susan Gaudet 902-882-2049 st.simonandjude@pei.aibn.com Dec. 3

Palmer Road and Area Christmas Hampers Group

527 Thompson Road, Palmer Road Teresa Marleau 902-853-3804 tmmarleau@gmail.com

Kathy Laming 902-882-2583

Dec 3

Sacred Heart Parish                                                                                    

341 Main St., Alberton Jessica Dorgan 902-853-2344 sacredheartparish@eastlink.ca

Mona Broderick 902-853-2721 mobroderick@yahoo.com Dec. 3

Bloomfield Area Christmas Hampers                                                               

St Anthony Parish Hall, Woodstock

Almeda M. Thibodeau 902-853-3999 thibmarie@hotmail.com Valerie Desroches 902-859-2710 Dec. 3

O’Leary West Cape Pastoral Charge    

O’Leary Rev. Bethe Benjamin Cameron 902-859-2678 owcunitedminister@gmail.com Dec. 3

WPCHG Chairperson Corina Bolo 902-853-3447 cbolo@hotmail.com

Turkey Collection Coordinator Peter Bolo 902-214-0537 pjbolo@hotmail.com

Salvation Army Darlene MacDonald 902-436-6044 darlene_macdonald@can.salvation Nov. 19

