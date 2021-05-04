After a delay due to weather, fishers in LFA 24 were able to start the 2021 Spring Lobster Season with Setting Day on May 4. Fishers with boats on the north shore had to wait until 9 am to leave their harbours and head to their fishing grounds. Photos by Melissa Heald and Jillian Trainor
Articles
