Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 was a good year for the communities of West Prince.
If Allan McInnis, mayor of Tignish, were to pick a word for how things were for the town this year, he said that word would likely be ‘fantastic’.
He said from the beginning of his term as mayor, his goal was to try and build Tignish to be bigger and better in terms of infrastructure, housing, and population, something he and council have been achieving over the last number of years.
“This year is an exceptional year because we did have some more newcomers move into the community,” said Mr McInnis. “We got a couple of newcomers that started a business in the Initiatives building, and we got another newcomer family that bought into the town here and are taking over the (Tignish) Heritage Inn, and hopefully starting a restaurant or café in the spring.”
Mr McInnis also noted how there are new apartments going up on Phillips Street, and Dr Gomez, the town’s dentist, is putting up an new building with rental and commercial space in the building as well.
For Tyne Valley, the word of 2021 would have to be ‘resilient’.
“We had a lot of stuff (thrown) at us, but we seemed to pull through pretty strong,” said Mayor Jeff Noye. “There was definitely some income lost, some jobs lost, and things like that. Local businesses seemed to do OK, definitely not what a normal year would bring, but everybody seemed to do alright. I think that was an important thing, to keep the businesses that we had going.”
The biggest accomplishment for the community would be the completion of the new rink, renamed the Cavendish Farms Community Centre, after the former arena was destroyed by fire in December 2019. Mr Noye said completing construction on the building was the biggest goal of the year, and the number one priority for both council and residents.
‘Productive’ would likely be the word of the year for Alberton. From the Emma Drive Subdivision, the Alberton Bark Park, renovations at the Jacques Cartier Arena, and funding acquired for the town’s splash pad, things are happening in the town. Topping all of this off, construction of the new West Prince Community Health Centre has begun in front of Maplewood Manor.
There was one disappointment, however. The town’s recreation director, Kenan Wilkie, resigned in the summer.
“Kenan was doing a great job, but he took a job elsewhere, and you can’t hold a young fellow back from that,” said Alberton Mayor David Gordon. “We’re on the prowl now, looking for somebody to fill that job. We’re not too concerned about it this winter, but hopefully somebody will put their name forward and things will start up in the spring.”
2021 was a good year for O’Leary, which also received approval for playground equipment and its own splash pad, along with funding for a new subdivision behind the O’Leary Gospel Hall.
For Mayor Eric Gavin, the biggest highlights would have to be the announcement of a new 40 room community care facility, and the completion of renovations at the O’Leary Cavendish Farms Arena.
However, the word of the year for the town might have to be ‘challenging’.
“Trying to bring businesses here, that seemed to be the biggest challenge,” said Mr Gavin. “And it wasn’t just bringing businesses here, it was ‘Where are they going to go when they decide to come here?’ and we’ve still got to work on that. You can have 10 businesses that want to come, but if they’ve got no place to go, they’re just not going to come here.”
Heading into 2022, each community has its own set goals to accomplish. For Alberton it’s ensuring everything is in place for the new Bylaw Enforcement Officer, while in O’Leary, the town council plans on looking into its bylaws regarding mobile homes and low-income housing, along with finding spaces for new businesses in the area. For Tignish, plans for the year ahead include work on the town’s sewer system, putting in a new stretch of sidewalk on Maple Street and possibly Haywood Road, and extending the walking track at the park. In Tyne Valley, the rural municipality’s project for 2022 is a park project, and development to allow for a growth in residency.
“The village is quite small, and a lot of people do want to live here, but there’s just no available property, so we’re hoping to address that issue in the next year,” said Mr Noye.
The mayors of West Prince thank their respective staff and council members for all the work they’ve done this year, and look forward to seeing what 2022 brings.
