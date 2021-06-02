Right now we’re still grappling with the news of the 215 bodies that were discovered at a former residential school in British Columbia. Some of these children were as young as three years old.
During the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, it was said that 50 students died at that school, but let’s face it, even one death is one too many. The staff of that school hid these 215 deaths, made no note anything had taken place. They just completely covered them up. Considering the ample documentation of the physical and sexual abuse that happened at these schools, one of the biggest questions that needs to be answered is how these children died.
For years, survivors of these schools have said that many children went to that school and never returned home. Federal agents would apparently move children around from one residential school to another, so it’s possible that some of these children were from other First Nations communities.
On May 31, 215 shoes have been placed at various locations across the country, including government buildings and churches, the establishments that ran the schools. Here on PEI, shoes were placed in front of the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald, with a sign on the bench saying “Father of Residential Schools” with the word ‘Confederation’ struck through.
Religious organizations that took part in the running of these schools include the Roman Catholic, Anglican, Methodist, Presbyterian and United Churches. The Anglican and United Churches have each expressly apologized for their role in the residential school system.
In 1931, the number of government operated residential schools peaked at 80. Of that number, 44 were operated by the Roman Catholic Church. While Pope Benedict XVI issued an expression of sorrow on the church’s role in residential schools in 2009, adding that he “prayed that all those affected would experience healing, and he encouraged First Nations Peoples to continue to move forward with renewed hope”.
This is all well and good, but the fact is the Catholic Church itself has never offered a full apology for its role in residential schools. During his regular Sunday blessing in Vatican City, Pope Francis didn’t even mention the mass grave, which by that point was being reported by international news organizations.
While we will likely never know just how many children died in these schools, one thing we can be sure of is the official body count is just going to keep climbing.
