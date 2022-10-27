Group

Iva Griffin, Lynn Dorgan, Frances Ellsworth and Audrey Buchanan celebrate Frances Ellsworth sinking a hole in one while playing Mill River Resort on Oct 13. This is Ms Ellsworth’s second hole in one since she began golfing at the age of 60. Submitted photo

Frances Ellsworth has not only one hole in one under her belt, but two.

The 81-year-old Alberton resident sunk her second one just recently while playing at Mill River Resort on Oct 13.

Alberton resident Frances Ellsworth sunk a hole in one while playing at Mill River Resort on Oct 13. At the age of 81, it is believed Ms Ellsworth is the oldest person to ever get a hole in one at Mill River. Submitted photo

