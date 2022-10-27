Frances Ellsworth has not only one hole in one under her belt, but two.
The 81-year-old Alberton resident sunk her second one just recently while playing at Mill River Resort on Oct 13.
Frances Ellsworth has not only one hole in one under her belt, but two.
The 81-year-old Alberton resident sunk her second one just recently while playing at Mill River Resort on Oct 13.
She was out golfing with her daughter, Audrey Buchanan, and two other ladies, Iva Griffin and Lynn Dorgan, when they came to the resort’s hole number three.
Due to an eye condition, Ms Ellsworth didn’t know she had gotten a hole in one right away.
Ms Griffin, who Ms Ellsworth was sharing the cart with, hit first and then she did.
“She said it was going towards the flag, but I couldn’t see,” said Ms Ellsworth. “So when we drove up in the cart, I said it must have rolled over to the back, so the other two with us, they came across, but nobody could find the ball.”
Then Ms Dorgan asked Ms Ellsworth what colour was her ball.
“I said pink,” she said. “She then pulled it up. It was in the hole.”
That caused quite the commotion from her fellow golfers.
“I was in shock and they were all excited,” said Ms Ellsworth.
By the time the ladies made it back to the clubhouse, the news had spread all around the golf course about Ms Ellsworth’s achievement.
“I’m told that I’m the oldest to get a hole in one at Mill River,” she said.
Ms Ellsworth said she has always loved sports.
“I was brought up in sports, like hockey, ball and when the kids were getting into sports, we went to all their games,” she said.
She got into golfing at the age of 60.
“I still use the same golf clubs that I bought with my first old age cheque,” she joked.
Her late husband, Johnny, worked at Mill River and after a couple of years, he got into golfing after work and enjoyed it.
He encouraged his wife to try the sport. Turns out it was good advice because she is now addicted to golf, hitting the links three to four times a week.
First Ms Ellsworth went to St Felix’s Golf Course and then joined Mill River the next year, where her and her husband golfed a lot together. Sadly, he passed away in 2013, but he got to witness her first hole in one at the resort’s number seventeen hole in 2005.
“Not that I was a good golfer, just a lucky shot like the one the other week,” said Ms Ellsworth.
Ms Ellsworth now golfs a lot with her daughter and her three sons are also golfers.
“It’s a sport you can play a long time,” she said. “You get to meet a lot of great people.”
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.