“Sable River, NS: How they became hopelessly lost last Thursday, 18 December 1947, while chasing a rabbit in a snowstorm, and later lived by shooting a rabbit and two porcupines was told here last night by four young Liverpool hunters as they were brought to safety by veteran woodsmen of this tiny village.” It was sure a good Christmas present for their mothers!” “The Guardian,”
24 December 1947.
Tired and Hungry
“Hope for their safety had almost been given up when a search party returned to the Christmas-decorated general store here with the four missing hunters. None of the four suffered any ill effects from the nerve-wracking experience in the backwoods of the district. ‘We’re tired and hungry but that’s all,’ they told Sable River residents as they waited for a taxi to take them to their homes in Liverpool, thirty miles away.”
“The four, William Oickle, 20; Burtham Westhaven, 19; James Woodsworth, 18; and Jamie Rogers, 17, had entered the woods at Port Mouton, fifteen miles from Liverpool, last Thursday and had not been reported until today (December 23rd). Gordon Smith, veteran Sable River lumberman led the search party which located the missing four in an abandoned hunting camp at a spot known as the ‘Witsbetenbents’, about ten miles from here at 4:30 am today.”
“The four were lost when we found them’, Smith said, adding that they were travelling north instead of south, the direction they should have been walking if they were to find their own way out. The hunters told Smith they became lost shortly after entering the Port Mouton woods Thursday when they chased a rabbit and got ‘turned around in a snow storm, after that we just couldn’t find our way back to the railroad track,’ they said.”
Hope Waned
“Hope for the four waned yesterday (December 22nd) when faint footprints found Sunday were blotted out by a six-inch snowfall. Guides and woodsmen only were allowed to join the hunt as the searchers pressed deeper into the county backwoods, some of the most treacherous woodlands in the province.”
“A Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter picked up the tracks of the missing hunters early today (December 23rd) and dropped two men which reached the returning party just before they arrived at Sable River. The helicopter dropped a RCMP constable and an airman to follow the tracks while it went back to the highway to refuel with gasoline.”
Good Christmas Present
“When found, the four hunters were fed some hot soup and they were as chipper as ever,’ Smith told the Press. ‘We camped overnight and then came out this morning. The young fellows, they were a perky lot, spent their lost days walking and their nights sleeping. They made camp each night and lit a fire. After the youths’ one day of provisions ran out, they lived on one rabbit and two porcupines, shot with the .22 rifles they carried. That’s probably the reason they are still alive. It’s sure a good Christmas present for their mothers!’ said Gordon Smith.”
