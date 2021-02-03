...and is arrested before his set can even begin.
No, that’s not a joke. This happened on Jan. 1 in India when Munawar Faruqui, a young Muslim comic, was beginning a 14-city tour when he was arrested for making “indecent comments” about the Bharatiya Janata Party, a right-wing party in the country, also one of its two major political parties.
One of the issues about his arrest was he hadn’t even started his set when police arrived. Another issue is the fact that police have admitted there is no evidence of him committing a crime, only a complaint from Eklavya Singh Gaur, the chief of Hindutva group Hind Rakshak Sangathan, who also happens to be the son of local BJP mayor Malini Laxman Singh Gaur.
Faruqui’s bail request was recently rejected for the third time, and he’s remained in jail since his arrest, with his lawyer saying a presumption of and anticipation of a so-called criminal act cannot be an offence, and police registered a case and arrested him without verifying the facts.
The whole thing is downright Orwellian.
Like Canada, India does have a law regarding freedom of speech and expression. This law includes “the right to express one’s views and opinions at any issue through any medium, e.g. by words of mouth, writing, printing, picture, film, movie etc.” This right isn’t absolute though, and allows its government to “frame laws to impose reasonable restrictions in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency and morality and contempt of court, defamation and incitement to an offence.”
Nowhere does that law restrict creative freedom, which was what these comedians were trying to express that night. Yet Faruqui remains in prison, where he has been beaten and harassed for the issue of his arrest.
Past judgments in India’s highest court have upheld that the arts represent a realm of thought that must be protected from what has been called overzealous cultural police. So why is this incident so different?
No doubt, the question of why a white woman of Scotch-Irish heritage is writing about this issue will be asked. The answer: Because the law of freedom of speech and of expression in Canada and India are extremely similar, and if a comedian here mocks or pokes fun at a political party, it’s entertainment. One only has to look to This Hour Has 22 Minutes as proof of that. So if the creators, writers, and actors of a show like this can’t and shouldn’t be arrested for taking a satirical take on politics, why should Munawar Faruqui?
