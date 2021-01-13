The New Year rang in with cautious optimism and a promise better things were on the horizon.
But while the calender might say 2021 things are still looking a lot like 2020.
The pandemic continues to rage and the storming of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Jan. 6 shows that turning the page on 2020 isn’t going to be that simple.
Already being coined a dark day for democracy, historians will be analysing last Wednesday’s events for generations to come. And it should be judged harshly.
The images of Trump supporters turned rioters breaking through barricades and rushing into the capitol building were surreal, disturbing and terrifying. Fuelled by repeated lies from the president and many Republican representatives that the recent US election was stolen from them, a group made up of right-wing extremists, Neo-Nazis, conspiracy theorists and just individuals bent on causing violent insurrection on a massive skill stormed their way into the capitol building. The cost has been at least five people dead and a nation, if not the world, shaken to its core.
Ironically, these insurrectionists believed they were defending democracy when in fact they were destroying it. The peaceful transference of power from one United States president to the other is the bedrock of US democracy. But like any democracy, including our own, it’s fragile.
While Canadians watched with disbelief the images unfolding on their television screens, ready to proclaim condemnation on our neighbours to the south, pro-Trump supports also gathered last Wednesday in cities like Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary to show their solidarity to the US president’s false claims that the country’s election was stolen from him.
Could something like last Wednesday happen here at home? Nothing is impossible. Racism is not a US only issue and social media has spread conspiracy theories far and wide. The rhetoric coming out of Washington over last four years has emboldened people on both sides of the border who once existed on the fringes of society, giving them permission to come out of the shadows to cause absolute chaos. The assault on the US Capitol isn’t an isolated incident. Remember Charlottesville, Virginia? The plot to kidnap a sitting Michigan governor?
The events of Jan. 6 also exposed the double standard within law enforcement. Police forces knew these people were coming, invited by the president to attend a rally before he sent them off towards the capitol. News outlets have reported there was chatter among these groups on social media they were coming armed and ready to disrupt. The police failed to see the danger on its way to the seat of US democracy and the lack of law enforcement at the US Capitol meant the rioters quickly overwhelmed what little presents was there.
Flashback to the summer and the force shown towards the Black Lives Matter protesters in the same city when the very same president wanted a photo op at a historic church. Protesters then were meet with deadly force while the rioters at the capitol were shown restraint. Many believe if those storming the capitol last Wednesday had been people of colour the outcome would have be very different and much deadlier.
Once again, things feel bleak and uncertain. But the world’s collective disgust at what transpired last week in the United States has to be a wake up call. Divisive politics has to end. Faith in the democratic process and its institutions has to be restored. Faith in the media has to be restored. Systemic racism needs to be addressed. This has to be done before it’s too late, but after last week, the damage might already be irreversible.
