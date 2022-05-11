Nursing runs in the family for Megan Handrahan.
Her mother just retired after 40 years of nursing and she has an older sister who is a nurse as well.
“I aspired to be like my mother,” said the registered nurse (RN) who works in the Ambulatory Care Unit at Western Hospital. “I’m very much a people person and I’m very community based. I liked the idea of helping out my community in an active service.”
After graduating high school, the Alberton native attended the University of Prince Edward Island to do her Bachelor of Science in Nursing to become an RN.
“Right at the end of the program I applied for the new graduate contract for employment on PEI, through Health PEI, and I got a job in Summerside and worked there full-time and I’ve been working full-time since I graduated four years ago,” said Ms Handrahan. “I started off at Prince County Hospital, but I always wanted to work in West Prince where I was born so I could care for my community.”
When the opportunity came to do so, Ms Handrahan migrated west, first working in long-term care until January 2022 when she started a permanent position in the Ambulatory Care Unit at Western Hospital.
There are two Ambulatory Care Units in West Prince. One at Western and the other at Community Hospital in O’Leary. The department is open seven days a week and typically the unit is staffed with two nurses.
“We are an appointment based clinic that provides out-patient services to the community so that people don’t have to be admitted for these services,” explained Ms Handrahan. “There are a lot things that people might be discharged with - wound care or infusions they may require, medication therapy - lot’s and lot’s of variety.”
Ms Handrahan said the department allows her to use the entire scope of her skills she learned from nursing school.
“I’m using all my hands-on skills, my clinical practice skills, and I’m very much a hands-on learner and enjoy that aspect of the job, so it was a perfect for me,” she said.
Ms Handrahan said the environment can be fast paced at times and the unit requires nurses to work ‘very independently’.
“It pushes you to be competent and confident,” she said.
Ms Handrahan calls her work in the Ambulatory Care Unit ‘a dream job’.
“I can’t see myself migrating from here any time soon,” she said. “This specific position is great for a work/life balance. I really enjoy my co-workers. I really enjoy the patients.”
Ms Handrahan said want she loves about nursing is how every day she learns something new.
“There are things and skills you are being challenged to apply every single day,” she said. “It’s very mental and physical. I like the challenge and I’m always up for the challenge at all times.”
Ms Handrahan added the work of nurse can be very gratifying.
“I love the relationships I make with the patients,” she said. “I love that I can see them in the community and they can recognize me, they have an appreciation for me, and with that I know that I have helped a person that day.”
