An O’Leary resident is raising awareness about being a tissue and organ donor by sharing her own family’s personal story.
In the early 80s, Judy MacIsaac donated her left kidney to her older brother Brian McCarthy after he was diagnosed with Nephrotic syndrome, a kidney disorder, and was put on dialysis.
“He was really sick,” she recalls. “The dialysis really didn’t work well with him.”
Ms MacIsaac is originally from Saint John, New Brunswick, but was living on PEI working as a social worker when her brother started his dialysis treatments.
“He was sick at that time, but not life-threatening sick,” she said.
Everything changed during the Thanksgiving of 1982, when Ms MacIsaac’s parents came to visit her on the Island.
“They had just pulled into the driveway when we got the call his veins had all collapsed,” said Ms MacIsaac.
With her brother in the hospital, her parents and herself caught the next ferry and headed back to Saint John together.
“That was the first time there was any discussion that he could have a kidney transplant,” said Ms MacIsaac. “We are talking about the early 1980s and kidney transplants weren’t as frequent as they are now.”
Ms MacIsaac and the rest of her sisters were tested to see if any of them were a possible match for their brother.
“My match was an identical match,” said Ms MacIsaac. “I think it’s very rare to be an identical match unless you’re an identical twin.”
Being in her mid-20s at the time, Ms MacIsaac wasn’t nervous about the surgery.
“I never gave it a thought,” she said. “My brother needed a kidney.”
However, it would be well over a year before the operation took place, with her brother remaining on dialysis the whole time.
“I was quite anxious to get the transplant done,” Mr McCarthy remembers when speaking with the Graphic over Facetime from his home in Fredericton. “It wasn’t uncommon for me to be spending a couple of weeks in the hospital and then being out a week and then having to go back. When you’re kidneys aren’t working, it’s not a good situation.”
Mr McCarthy understands just how lucky he was to have a sister that was a perfect match because he was told the surgery wouldn’t have happened otherwise.
“I recall asking the doctor when I was there, was this a good match and he said no, he said it was a perfect match or we wouldn’t be using it,” he said.
The operation was done in Halifax, the surgery much more invasive in those days. Ms MacIsaac has an incision that goes from her left side right up her back.
“These days they mostly do it laparoscopically, so there’s no big scar,” she said.
Mr McCarthy was in his early 30s when he became ill. He had a wife and two children. He also worked as a firefighter. Even after receiving his new kidney, doctors told him his life expectancy was anywhere between 10-15 years. Thirty-eight years later, he is now in his early 70s, seen his children grow and was able to continue to be a firefighter until his retirement.
“It was a gift of a lifetime,” said Mr McCarthy about his sister donating her kidney to him. “I know I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you if it not had happened.”
This past Feb. 20, the date of when the surgery took place, Ms MacIsaac received her annual reminder from her brother about the anniversary of the time she donated one of her kidneys to her older sibling.
“I never forget,” said Mr McCarthy. “It’s like your anniversary, you try not to forget it, but it’s bigger than that for me.”
That text, along with March being Kidney Health Month, April the month for National Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Week and also being moved by social media posts of loved ones seeking organ donors for family members, is why Ms MacIsaac decided to share her own family’s experience with organ donation.
According to statistics on the Canada Blood Services website, an average of 250 Canadians will die each year while waiting for an organ donation. Their are currently 4,400 people in this country waiting for an organ transplant.
The Province of PEI is phasing out the usage of driver’s licence and PEI Health Cards as methods to indicate someone’s intention to be an organ donor. Those methods will be replaced with the Intent to Donate Registry. To register to become an organ or tissue donor on PEI, Islanders need to complete the Intent to Donate form, which is available on the government website.
Ms MacIsaac is encouraging people to become living donors or register to become organ and tissue donors because it could save someone’s life.
“When my brother says it’s a gift of life, it truly is a gift of life,” she said. “It’s not something I ever regretted doing.”
