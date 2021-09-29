Gabby Petito was 22 years old. She had decades of life ahead of her, but that life was unfortunately cut short following the discovery of her remains in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest earlier this month.
Her disappearance during what was supposed to be a four month road trip with her boyfriend earned attention from not only national news organizations, but international ones as well. It’s great that there has been so much concern over her disappearance, the question remains: would her disappearance receive as much media attention if she wasn’t white?
Please know I’m not trying to minimize her death in any way, shape, or form. She should not have died. It’s great that so much effort went into finding her, but where is that effort and vigor when it comes to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls?
The Native Women’s Association of Canada gathered information about 582 cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Of that number, 67 per cent are murder cases, 20 per cent are cases of missing women or girls, four per cent are cases of suspicious death, where the deaths are regarded as natural or accidental by police, but considered suspicious by family or community members; an nine per cent are cases where the nature of the case is unknown, meaning it’s unclear whether the woman was murdered, is missing or died in suspicious circumstances.
As of 2015, Indigenous women represent 10 per cent (174) of the total population of women in Canada missing for at least 30 days (1750), reported by the Canadian Police Information Centre. Of that number, 111 women were identified as missing because of unknown circumstances or foul play was suspected.
This isn’t just a Canadian issue. In Wyoming, where Gabby’s body was found, only 18 per cent of Indigenous female homicide victims receive coverage in the newspapers. For non-Indigenous female and male victims, that number sits at 51 per cent.
Hearing about Gabby Petito, the thoughts of this reporter go to Tina Michelle Fontaine, a 15 year old Indigenous girl from Winnipeg. Tina was reported missing to Winnipeg Police Services on July 31, 2014. She contacted her Child and Family Services worker on Aug. 5, and was picked up that same day, but nothing is known about what happened to her between Aug. 5 and Aug. 8, when she two police officers encountered her in a truck with a driver who was allegedly drunk. Even though she was known to be missing, they didn’t take her into custody, and as a result, there will always be a question of whether Tina would still be alive if they had. The two constables were suspended for their actions and left the police force.
If Tina were alive today, she would have been the same age as Gabby.
As we prepare to observe the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, we need to recognize that we need to do more for our Indigenous sisters, and it shouldn’t take them disappearing for that to happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.