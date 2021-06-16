In June 2001, Kevin Porter’s middle son was born the day before he started as the new executive director for Community Inclusions Inc.
This year his son turned 20.
On June 11, to mark Mr Porter’s 20th work anniversary, Community Inclusion organized a celebration that included cake and balloons and where people could stop by their offices in O’Leary to offer their congratulations to Mr Porter. Those people included board members, staff and the clients of Community Inclusions, many of them bringing homemade cards for Mr Porter.
Prior to starting at Community Inclusions in 2001, Mr Porter was working as a youth employment counsellor at the former West Prince Industries Centre in Bloomfield.
“I’ve always worked with people,” said Mr Porter. “I became aware of this position, I applied and was fortunate enough to get it.”
That desire to work with people came from his parents.
“My mother was a nurse and my dad was a teacher and he was heavily involved in sports,” explained Mr Porter. “They were always involved with people, whether they were volunteering or working, I think that had a big impact and just wanting to help people.”
Mr Porter admitted when he started at Community Inclusions he didn’t know then he would end up staying in the position for the next 20 years.
But he’s loved every minute of it.
“It’s a great organization,” he said. “The staff, the people we work for and support. A great board of directors over the years. It’s been a huge part of it.”
Community Inclusions provides supports to adults aged 18-65 with intellectual disabilities. Those supports range from residential, employment, supportive and recreational.
The non-profit organization is responsible for the Tignish Training Centre, the Tignish Residence, Alberton House and Maple House Centre along with its bakery and café. The organization also provides community-based residential services and runs an employment program.
When Mr Porter began with the organization in 2001, the three main services Community Inclusions provided were the day services at Tignish Training Centre and Maple House Centre as well as the residential program at the Tignish Residence on Haywood Road.
In 20 years, Community Inclusions has gone onto add an employment unit in 2002, open Alberton House in 2010, renovate the old Lions Club building in O’Leary to create administrative offices and independent living apartments in 2011, and relocate Maple House Centre from O’Leary’s Gaspe Road to Ellis Avenue in 2016.
“When I started I think we had on the payroll as far as full-time employees, maybe 12, and we have regular on our payroll now an excess of 50,” he said. “So it has really grown.”
That growth was driven by need and it’s those challenges that has kept Mr Porter working as the organization’s executive director.
“To able to see the growth and being able to be part of that and being able to be creative, and of course the people,” he said. “The people we support every day, to help them reach their goals, that’s it to me. That’s why we’re here. That’s our compass.”
Board member for Community Inclusions, Troy Gorrill, who attended the celebration, said working with Mr Porter has been great.
“Any time there’s a challenge, he’s takes it head on and doesn’t shy away from it,” he said, adding Mr Porter has a lot enthusiasm and compassion for their clients. “He’s a great ambassador for Community Inclusions and those we serve and I think that’s the greatest thing about him.”
Mr Porter said his favourite thing about his position is when he visits Community Inclusions’ various sites and spends time with the organization’s clients.
“Having a chat with them, seeing what the challenges are and what’s going well, that’s the best part,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.