After 19 years of offering grief counselling services to the West Prince area, Pastor Sheila McCrea-MacCallum has decided to retire and will be closing her counselling practice at the end of May. Melissa Heald photo
After 19 years of offering grief counselling services to the West Prince area, Pastor Sheila McCrea-MacCallum has decided to retire and will be closing her counselling practice at the end of May.
Ordained as a minister in 1963, Ms McCrea-MacCallum grew up in New Brunswick, near Fredericton. She first felt the call to the ministry at age 12 and began full-time when she was 20-years-old.
“I went to New Brunswick Teachers College and then I travelled as a clergy speaker for eight years and then I got my BA in religion and a Masters of Science and Education in counselling,” she said.
In 2004, she moved to PEI and became the pastor at the Elmsdale Church of the Nazarene until 2011.
Over her 19 years in West Prince, Ms McCrea-MacCallum has been the facilitator for a grief support group, conducted community grief support seminars and has provided one-on-one private counselling.
“The group seminars provided group therapy for people, even though it was a one day session, but out of that, individual people signed up for private counselling and that was the benefit of that and of course sense then, word of mouth, different people referring people to me, that’s how the practice has grown,” she said.
She has also been a speaker for Hospice PEI volunteer training, served as a member of the West Prince Palliative Care Team and been on the Board of Directors for Rev WJ Phillips Residence.
Ms McCrea-MacCallum said she began her counselling work back in 1974 when she worked at a college following her graduates studies.
“However, it came to full fruition when I came here 19 years ago,” she said.
And that work as a counsellor in West Prince began almost immediately.
“The first week I was here, I had a woman who just lost her husband and she asked if I would consider starting grief sessions once a month in her home,” she explained. “So, we did that and out of that, they started seminars for the community and from that, is how my private counselling originated.”
When she stepped down as pastor at the Elmsdale church, her role as a counsellor continued. And while she did offer marriage and family counselling, the majority of Ms McCrea-MacCallum’s work has centered on grief counselling.
Having the ability to connect with people, particularly during what a difficult time, has come naturally to Ms McCrea-MacCallum.
“It’s nothing I can claim, I think it’s a gift that God has given me,” she said.
To recognize her time in West Prince, the Elmsdale Church of the Nazarene will be honouring Ms McCrea-MacCallum at their morning service on June 11.
“I feel really honoured and I feel blessed,” she said. “This church has offered this service to West Prince. They’ve been the ones who provided the office for me and provided the service to West Prince.”
Ms McCrea-MacCallum said a significant number of those she counsels were not members of the church, where her office is located in the basement.
Being able to offer grief counselling to the West Prince region has been a wonderful experience, said Ms McCrea-MacCallum.
“I feel West Prince has done a lot for me,” she said. “I have become a richer person from living here. I learned from those I counsel, I learned better techniques, I’ve learned to more effectively counsel people and it’s been a wonderful experience to meet these people, to be invited into their lives for a private, personal matter.”
Moving back to New Brunswick to be near her siblings, adult children, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Ms McCrea-MacCallum said she is ready for this new chapter in her life.
“I’ve made a lot friends and good neighbours here, people that have become a major part of my life,” she said. “This was a great chapter of my life, but I feel that it’s time for me to be closer to my family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.