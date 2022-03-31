Farmers will soon be able to ship potatoes to the continental United States, but the exact date is still unclear.
“It’s good to get this first step, but this is just the first step, we still have a long ways to go,” said Colton Griffin, co-owner of WP Griffin Inc. “And we’re gonna see our MP stand up and they’re going to pat themselves on the back and say, ‘Yeah, we told you this was a science issue’ but they haven’t really done anything. It’s been 13 or 14 weeks now, nothing’s really changed. We’re going to be shipping the same potatoes we would have been shipping back in November. They just they’ve destroyed our industry.”
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) halted shipments of Island potatoes to the US in November. Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food in Canada, said the decision was made because of a threat from the US, saying it would act if Canada didn’t after potato ward was discovered in two Island fields in October, and officials were worried action from the American side would be more difficult to reverse.
Frustration over the border closer has been palpable, as yields from the 2021 potato crop were the best Island potato farmers had seen in the last few years.
Greg Donald, general manager of the PEI Potato Board, said there are still questions around seed and processing potatoes, which also can’t be shipped to the United States.
“We have customers there that need our product and want our product and are anxious to resume business,” he said. It’s mixed feelings because it never should have happened in the first place, but certainly pleased and happy that it’s resuming.”
Some conditions and regulations have already been placed on future potatoes, like how PEI potatoes much be washed and sprout-nipped, graded to meet the US No. 1 standard, and must be officially inspected by the national plant protection organization of Canada and certified as meeting USDA requirements.
While all of this is happening, potato farmers are set to begin planting their new crop in a few weeks time, which is already causing concerns aside from the opening of the Canada-US border. The cost of fuel has increased since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but so has the cost fertilizer because Russia is one of the largest suppliers of fertilizer world-wide.
“Potatoes are high value crop, they’re expensive to grow, and with the huge increase in fertilizer and fuel costs this year and the cost of production, it makes it an even more difficult decision,” said Mr Donald. “News of the border will give them some additional certainty about that market, but there are still concerns there.”
Mr Griffin said he’s going to plant the crops he would normally be planting, with the hope that everything is quickly sorted out.
“I basically have to hope that it’s gonna work out,” he said. “If it doesn’t, then I guess I won’t be a farmer anymore. We invest all this money in equipment, I can’t just park my potato diggers and my potato planters for year. It’s a great first step towards making plans for next year. But we need some solid evidence that the same border closure isn’t going to happen next November, if there’s another wart find this summer.”
