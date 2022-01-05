2021 was a little better (maybe?) than 2020, although we’ve still spent the year dealing with this blasted pandemic. It’s hard to get away from all the news regarding new case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths, but the pandemic isn’t the only thing that’s happened this past year, so here is just a sampling of some of the positive things that have happened over the course of the last 12 months.
-People started putting their mental health before their jobs: Known as the Great Resignation, many workers felt there was a lot more work than there was in their work-life balance, and as a result decided to resign from their jobs, the majority of which happened over the spring and summer. While this did put a strain on employers, it gave employees the chance to assert their rights in the workforce, like refusing a job unless it actually pays a living wage.
-A species of orchid thought extinct was found on a London roof. Serapias parviflora, also known as small-flowered tongue orchid, was found growing on top of an investment bank. The 15-plant colony is believed to be the only one in the UK. A previous colony was found in Rame Head, Cornwall, in 1989, but was destroyed in 2009 because of land mismanagement.
-Capybaras in Argentina took back their habitat by force. These animals are the world’s largest rodents, and can quite literally be referred to as Rodents of Unusual Size. They used to roam freely in what is now Nordelta, a gated community founded in 1999, but this area was once an important wetland along the Paraná River until it was cleared by developers to build the community. There are some residents who want them removed because of the fact that they’re chowing down on the carefully cultivated lawns and flowers in the community, but others are advocating for a preserve to be built for them instead.
-Oxygen was created on Mars. The Red Planet has a carbon-dioxide-rich atmosphere, and in April, NASA’S Perseverance Rover successfully converted some that carbon-dioxide into oxygen. What was once considered to be science fiction has become, as NASA put it “science fact”, and while we’re nowhere near ready for putting human life on Mars for long periods of time, we’re definitely one step closer.
And finally: A human mind was connected to a computer. Yes, you read that correctly, human mind connected to a computer. It happened in March 2021 at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, when researchers successfully transmitted brain signals wirelessly to a computer. This move is a breakthrough for people who suffer from some form of paralysis, because since there aren’t any wires to deal with, the technology is one step closer to home use.
Cheers to a new year, and the great things that will happen over the next 12 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.