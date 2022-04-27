So much happens behind the scenes in order for things to run smoothly, whether that be at a play, award show/gala, wedding etc.
The recent business awards gala from the West Prince Chamber of Commerce is a great example. It was a fun night, but without the people who set up the tables, chairs, and decorations, created the seating arrangements, crossed off the names of everyone who arrived at the gala, not to mention everyone in the kitchen who worked hard to create a fabulous meal, it wouldn’t have been half the event it was.
Eric Wagner, one of the award winners at the gala, acknowledged this when he accepted his award, noting how some members of his staff are in before he is, and sometimes there’s at the business even after he leaves. That very night, in fact, members of staff stayed behind to take in a load of barley and wheat.
Movies are another example of this. From editors, visual effects crews, makeup, costume design, craft services (food), the list goes on and on, the movies we love wouldn’t be the same without the hard work of everyone in these departments. We wouldn’t have the fantastic examples of trolls, or Orcs, or dwarves from The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings trilogies were it not for the people who work at the Weta Workshop in New Zealand. They didn’t just created the how these creatures looked, they created their clothing, armour, weaponry, the list goes on. With the Matrix series, actor Keanu Reeves gave approximately $75 million of the profits he made from the movie to its special effects and costume design crews. He felt they were the ones who made the movie, and they should get a share of its earnings as a result. Each member of these teams received $1 million dollars per person.
The less prominent a role or job is, the more important it is. Think of where we would be without maintenance workers, custodians, people who work in laundry services, or stock rooms at the various businesses that operate everywhere.
So, to the people who work these jobs: thank you. We may not immediately see the effects of your work, but what you do is important and should be recognized more.
