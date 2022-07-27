Sign

After a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prince County Exhibition in Alberton returns and runs from July 28-30. This year’s exhibition will have horse shows, harness racing, adult strongman and women’s fitness competition, youth talent shows, music, a petting zoo, the parade and of course the amusement rides plus much more. Melissa Heald photo

The grounds at the Prince County Exhibition in Alberton were a hub of activity last week as employees with Hinchey’s Rides And Amusement began setting up for the end of July event.

Those driving past the location might catch glimpses of classic rides like the Tilt-A-Whirl, Round-Up and the Star Trooper being assembled, adding to the excitement of the exhibition returning after being put on hold for the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bench Dedication

Prince County Exhibition Coordinator Erma Milligan sits on the bench that was built to honour the memory of Gerald Milligan, a long-time supporter and handyman for the exhibition who passed away recently. Each year the exhibition also dedicates their Prize Book to past directors/supporters who have passed away. This year the Prize Book will be dedicated to four individuals. Melissa Heald photo
Rides

