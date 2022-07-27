After a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prince County Exhibition in Alberton returns and runs from July 28-30. This year’s exhibition will have horse shows, harness racing, adult strongman and women’s fitness competition, youth talent shows, music, a petting zoo, the parade and of course the amusement rides plus much more. Melissa Heald photo
Those driving past the location might catch glimpses of classic rides like the Tilt-A-Whirl, Round-Up and the Star Trooper being assembled, adding to the excitement of the exhibition returning after being put on hold for the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Erma Milligan has been the coordinator for the exhibition for the last six years.
“It feels great to be back,” said Ms Milligan. “It’s a real good feeling to be back to work and I’m enjoying it all.”
The Prince County Exhibition runs from July 28-30 and many of the traditional events are returning.
There will be horse shows, harness racing, adult strongman and women’s fitness competition, youth talent shows, music, a petting zoo, the parade and of course the amusement rides plus much more.
Ms Milligan said there has been a lot of buzz about the return of the exhibition.
“Everywhere you go people are saying we will be so glad when it gets here,” she said.
This year, the exhibition will be dedicating a bench on the grounds to Gerald Milligan, a long-time supporter and handyman for the exhibition who passed away recently.
“He did all our electrical work, our plumbing, whatever needed to be done,” said Ms Milligan. “He dedicated a number of years to the exhibition and when he passed away one of our workers thought we should do something in memory of him.”
That worker, Brian Butler, decided to build the bench, with the exhibition donating the lumber. The bench also includes a planter at the end of it.
“Brian said I think we should do something to honour him for all the service he’s done here,” added Ms Milligan.
A picture and plaque will be added to the bench and the dedication will be part of the opening ceremonies for the exhibition.
Also, in the past, the exhibition has dedicated their Prize Book, a list of events, sponsors, placements and prizes, to past directors/supporters of the exhibition who have passed away. This year the Prize Book will be dedicated to four people as a result of the delay from the pandemic.
One of them will be Gerald Milligan, but also Kay Barbour, Erma Weeks and Fred Carver.
Ms Milligan said it’s nice to be able to finally recognize these individuals and honour their volunteerism with the exhibition.
For Ms Milligan, one thing she can't wait for is the chance to take her young grandson to the exhibition.
“I’m looking forward for him to be able to come and enjoy the rides,” she said. “I’m really glad we were able to get back.”
