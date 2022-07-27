Jillian Trainor
Melissa Heald melissa@peicanada.com

Pride Week should be a time of fun. It’s a time for the LGBTQIA+ community to empower each other and celebrate how much has been accomplished in regard to acceptance and human rights, and the ability to just be.

Which is why news that someone set fire to a Pride flag at the home of a well known member of the Charlottetown LGBTQ+ community is, at the very least, so extremely disappointing. The fact that the flag was burned during PEI’s Pride Week hasn’t been lost a lot of people either.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.