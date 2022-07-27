Pride Week should be a time of fun. It’s a time for the LGBTQIA+ community to empower each other and celebrate how much has been accomplished in regard to acceptance and human rights, and the ability to just be.
Which is why news that someone set fire to a Pride flag at the home of a well known member of the Charlottetown LGBTQ+ community is, at the very least, so extremely disappointing. The fact that the flag was burned during PEI’s Pride Week hasn’t been lost a lot of people either.
There aren’t any laws prohibiting flag burning or desecration in Canada, at least in regard to the national and provincial flags because these acts are considered to be forms of expression and are protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. That being said, it could (and possibly will) be considered a hate crime, something whoever committed this act can be charged with.
There can be a lot of fear when it comes to openly acknowledging being a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, and things like this can sometimes push people to hide their identity. If nothing is done and the crime goes unpunished, it can sew distrust with the police and with the courts, and unfortunately that distrust isn’t unfounded (example: Operation Soap, 1981).
Acts like this only give further proof of why Pride Week is important. It shows that the time for hiding is long over. At some point during this year’s Pride Month, this reporter wrote about allies of the LGBTQIA+ community, and how while the ‘A’ in the acronym doesn’t stand for ‘Ally’, they’re still important to and for the community. When actions like this happen, allies need to come forward and show their support for the LGBTQIA+ community so that people know things like this aren’t okay, and won’t be supported or condoned.
While writing this Our Space, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s acceptance speech at the 2016 Tony Awards came to mind. The awards took place hours after the nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, where a gunman opened fire at Pulse, a gay nightclub, killing 49, and injuring 53. To date, it’s the deadliest incident in the history of violence against LGBTIA+ people in the US.
“We lived through times when hate and fear seemed stronger; We rise and fall and light from dying embers, remembrances that hope and love last longer; And love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love cannot be killed or swept aside.”
