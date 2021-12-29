At the end of Star Wars: Rogue One, after receiving the plans to the Death Star, a guard asks Princess Leia what the transmission means. Her response? “Hope.”
We don’t live in the Star Wars Universe, but somehow, that scene, and that line feel very relevant right now as we head into 2022. We have been living through almost two years of a global pandemic, and I for one am tired. Tired of waiting to hear about how many new cases we’ve had from one day to the next, tired of waiting to hear about any new exposure sites, tired of worrying about going anywhere for fear of contracting what is a very transmissible strain of COVID-19.
This is where that line and that word come into play. Hope matters.
Hope means we believe in the fact that things will get better. Hope implies the possibility of a better future. It doesn’t mean that better future will be soon, but it will be better at some point.
It’s a scary time on PEI right now. While there have been cases of COVID-19 in the province over the last two years, we are officially in our first wave of the pandemic. This is a time where we really need hope. Hope not only gives us the belief in a better future, it helps keep us going. Research from the American Psychological Association shows hope helps to manage stress and anxiety, along with helping to cope with adversity. Hope motivates positive action, and helps contribute to our well-being and happiness, and hopeful people believe their efforts have a positive impact.
Just because a person has hope, doesn’t mean they’re delusional. It’s not a denial that things are really rough right now, and having hope doesn’t ignore real life challenges.
Hope keeps us moving, and though some people probably feel like pulling a Rip Van Winkle and just sleep until this whole pandemic is over, that’s just not a possibility. So, we hope. We hope this will be our first and only wave. We hope the Omicron variant isn’t as deadly as previous variants.
We hope this will all be over sooner rather than later.
