A love of collies has brought together a mother and son living in the eastern end of the Island with a couple from West Prince.
Over the weekend, James and Brandi Biggar travelled to the home of Marie LaPointe, who lives just outside Montague, to deliver an eight-week-old Rough Collie puppy to her son Austin.
The 17-year-old has Type One Diabetes and is on the autism spectrum. Ms LaPointe’s husband is also currently in a wheelchair after a workplace accident.
Because of his autism, Ms LaPointe said her son doesn’t have a lot of friends and has been bullied at school.
“He wears his heart on his sleeve and he’s a deeply caring young man,” she said.
The family’s previous dog of eight years, another collie named Sassy, passed away some time ago. Ms LaPointe said her son and Sassy were inseparable and she always knew how to make Austin feel better after a bad day.
“For the last little while he’s been heartbroken because she was his best friend,” said Ms LaPointe.
She added her son is partial to the collie breed.
“So, I made him a promise when he lost his other dog that I would keep looking until I found him another collie.”
Ever since, Ms LaPointe has kept her eye out in hopes of fulfilling her promise to her son. Then she came across the Biggars ad on Kijiji.
The couple has a pair of Rough Collies and recently their female had a second litter of puppies.
“When I came across Brandi and James’ ad I thought I would just take a stab in the dark and send them a message and see what they say,” said Ms LaPointe.
“This mother messaged me, asking me about the puppies and she gave me a long letter saying her son has Aspergers and Type One Diabetes and her husband isn’t well and she’s looking after them,” said Ms Biggar. “She was explaining that the young fella has lost his dog and she had been on the hunt for a collie ever since this happened because she made him a promise she would find him one, but they couldn’t afford to buy one and asked if we would be willing to help a young fella out.”
The couple arranged to speak with Ms LaPointe on the phone to make sure everything was on the level.
“I checked her out on Facebook while my husband was speaking with her and we talked to the husband and we decided we would donate them a puppy,” said Ms Biggar.
The Biggars personally delivered the puppy to the LaPointes this past Saturday.
Also, since Mr Biggar is a long haul trucker by trade, and to show their support for Austin and take a stand against bullying, the couple organized a truck parade to drive past by the family’s home before delivering the young man’s new furry friend.
“The truckers are going to get together and show him he has a lot more friends than he thought he had,” said Mr Biggar.
The Biggars are also hoping Islanders might be willing to donate to the family pet supplies, like toys or food.
“It’s nice to have a little help when you are down on your luck,” said Ms Biggar. “I think everybody needs it once and awhile.”
Ms LaPointe said she didn’t know at first how to feel when the Biggars came back and told her they were donating a puppy to her son.
“Asking something of this great of a magnitude because of the situation our family is currently going through was very hard, but I made my son a promise and I got to up hold that promise that I made,” she said.
But now Ms LaPointe said her heart is full of gratitude because of what the Biggars have done for her son.
