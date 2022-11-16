It’s been weeks since Post Tropical Storm Fiona roared its way across the Island. A storm that knocked out power for days, downed trees and turned into a disaster this province has never experienced before.
Last week, provincial opposition parties issued a motion calling for a public inquiry into the government’s response to Fiona.
A public inquiry would allow Islanders to learn more about what officials did before the storm, how they responded after the storm and what lessons can be learned from Fiona.
Right now, Fiona was an unprecedented event, but it’s very possible these extreme weather situations will start to become the norm for Islanders. A public inquiry is a chance for transparency and accountability and how as a province we can be better prepared for future events like Fiona.
The premier says there will be a review of some nature into its response to Fiona, but how that review will be conducted hasn’t been determined yet. A report was commissioned by the King government following Post Tropical Storm Dorian in 2019, but it was very limited and perhaps not enough was learned from that previous situation.
A public inquiry could compel documents and testimony from third parties, including Maritime Electric, the Red Cross, and telecommunications companies.
With a title like ‘Condemning government’s response to Fiona’, it’s no wonder the motion to hold a public inquiry didn’t pass. What’s that old saying about the carrot and the stick? This public inquiry shouldn’t be about laying blame on anyone, but trying to understand what worked, what didn’t work and making improvements before the next storm comes. At the same time, the government needs to be willing to hold a public inquiry and not just commission some report that no one but them will see. They have to show the public they are willing to learn from any mistakes in order to improve the situation for next time.
At the very least, Islanders deserve answers.
If anyone has been paying attention to the Emergencies Act inquiry currently happening in Ottawa, which is looking into the federal government using the Emergencies Act to end the Freedom Convoy from earlier this year, then they would know how valuable an inquiry of this nature could be to the public. The same could be said for the hearings in the United States that have been looking into the events of Jan 6th.
An inquiry open to the public is the opportunity PEI needs to learn from Fiona.
