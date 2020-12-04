The reverend at O’Leary United Church is hoping a life-sized advent wreath in the church’s labyrinth will allow people to feel connected this Christmas season.
“The light of Christ is here with us and will be coming again,” said Rev. Bethe Benjamin Cameron. “We are not alone and we are surrounded with light.”
Advent is the period of the four Sundays before Christmas. Traditionally, many churches use an advent wreath as part of their Christmas celebrations, lighting a candle each week as the special day approaches.
The five candles of the wreath represent hope, peace, joy, and love, with the middle white candle representing Christ. While hope, peace and love all have blue candles, joy is represented by a rose candle and is lit the third week of advent.
The first candle of the life-sized wreath in O’Leary was lit this past Sunday and over the next three Sundays another candle will be added, with the final candle, known as the Christ candle, will be lit on Christmas Eve.
Rev. Benjamin Cameron felt the large outdoor wreath was something especially needed this holiday season.
“Lot’s of people are not able to get to church right now and with more restrictions, who knows, so we just thought this was something they can drive by and even stop, ponder and have a quiet moment,” she said.
Rev. Benjamin Cameron said the church will still have a traditional advent wreath inside for services, but with the current public health COVID-19 restrictions on PEI, the church can only be at half capacity.
“Not many people can see it, so we thought we would make a life size advent wreath to have here in the community to enjoy and each Sunday we will add to it,” she said.
People are being invited to park near the church and tune into 100. 7 FM to hear music and readings as they look at the lights.
“If the lights are on, the radio is on,” said Rev. Benjamin Cameron.
Holly Silliker, who’s husband Darren Arsenault made the wooden candles and wired the lights, said everyone is doing what they can to pull through this holiday season.
“It’s brought out our creativity,” she said.
Rev. Benjamin Cameron said she hopes the life-sized wreath allows people to still have a sense of togetherness during the holiday season despite the pandemic.
“Christmas is not a day,” she said. “It’s a season, it’s a feeling, it’s a experience and something we can live all the time.”
The O’Leary United Church will hold services in the Sundays leading up to Christmas, hosting their traditional Longest Night Healing and Hope service outside on Dec. 21 and a drive-in Christmas Eve service in the parking lot of the former Greenspot Auto Sales on the O’Leary Road.
