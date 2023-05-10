Jillian Trainor

A person is free to dislike the gender diversity guidelines in schools. That is their prerogative, and under Section 2(b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, they have the right to give their opinion on the matter.

But then to write of how they missed their mother when they went to school, and how when they think of kids today, they can’t help but think of the Indigenous children who were taken far away from home and placed in residential schools. To then plead that people think of the heartache felt when those children were separated from their parents, then ask if history is repeating itself because these guidelines are being implemented?

