A person is free to dislike the gender diversity guidelines in schools. That is their prerogative, and under Section 2(b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, they have the right to give their opinion on the matter.
But then to write of how they missed their mother when they went to school, and how when they think of kids today, they can’t help but think of the Indigenous children who were taken far away from home and placed in residential schools. To then plead that people think of the heartache felt when those children were separated from their parents, then ask if history is repeating itself because these guidelines are being implemented?
No. That crosses a line.
To claim so would be like PETA and their ‘Holocaust on Your Plate’ campaign. The 2003 campaign featured billboards with photos like concentration camp inmates in wooden bunks shown next to photo of chickens in battery cages, and piled bodies of Holocaust victims next to a pile of pig carcasses. Captions on the billboards alleged that “like the Jews murdered in concentration camps, animals are terrorized when they are housed in huge filthy warehouses and rounded up for shipment to slaughter. The leather sofa and handbag are the moral equivalent of the lampshades made from the skins of people killed in the death camps.”
Comments of former senator Lynn Beyak also come to mind. Despite the fact that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission found the system was “plagued with systemic physical, mental, and sexual abuse and directly resulted in the death of at least six thousand children from malnutrition and disease”, Beyak said those findings “overshadowed the ‘good deeds’ of ‘well-intentioned’ residential school workers.”
What good deeds? There’s no such thing as good deeds and well intentions when you’re trying to destroy an entire culture for the sake of the deity a person claims to believe in.
Indigenous children were forced to go to residential schools. Parents would hide them from government officials sent to round up the children on reserves. These schools often relied on the forced labour of students to maintain the facilities, work that severely compromised the academic and social development of the students.
If a parent or guardian doesn’t agree with the new gender diversity guidelines and doesn’t want the child/children under their care to learn about them, what is stopping them from requesting the child not take part when the topics are discussed in the school’s curriculum? Or even sending the child to one of the private schools in the province, if they’re able to afford it?
These guidelines aren’t being forced down anyone’s throats. They acknowledge and create an environment that respects and celebrates our differences in gender identities and sexual orientation and expression. The only thing these guidelines do is create an inclusive culture that helps try and prevent youth from experiencing distress, discrimination, bullying and ultimately negative health outcomes like self-harm or death.
