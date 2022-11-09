As Canadians prepare to observe Remembrance Day, we wear the poppy to remember those who died in battle, and to honour those who came home. But of all the potential symbols of remembrance why has the poppy become so popular?
Sources dating back to the Napoleonic Wars make note of the scarlet flowers and how they seemed to grow in abundance in battlefields where soldiers had died, but it wasn’t introduced to Canada until 1915 via Punch Magazine, where Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae’s now famous poem ‘In Flanders Fields’ was first published.
It didn’t become an official symbol of remembrance until 1921. Inspired by the poem, Anna Guérin founded a charity to help rebuild regions of France after the First World War, and fabric poppies were made to raise funds. She presented the concept of the poppy to remember and honour soldiers to the Great War Veterans Association, precursor to the Royal Canadian Legion, and was adopted on July 6 of that year. Because the Legion owns the trademark to the symbol, they ensure it’s not used ‘to commercialize, politicize, or dishonour those who served or to misrepresent the Poppy Campaign and the donations it raises’.
The poppy isn’t the only flower of remembrance. In Newfoundland and Labrador, the tiny blue forget-me-not flower is also worn by some on Nov. 11, but also on July 1. Most recognize the day as Canada Day, but in 1916 it was also the day the 1st Newfoundland Regiment fought in the Battle of Beaumont Hamel. Of the 800 members of the regiment to go into that battle, over 700 were killed, wounded or missing, leaving only 68 who were able to answer roll call the next morning.
While it might sound odd, there are rules of etiquette when it comes to wearing a poppy. It should always be worn on the left side, over the heart, and shouldn’t be fixed in place by any pin that obstructs it. It should be worn from the last Friday in October until Nov. 11. Following the end of Remembrance Day ceremonies, people who attend the services are encouraged to place their pin on any of the wreaths lain at their respective cenotaph. The poppy can also be worn at the funeral of a veteran, and for commemorative events like war memorial services, or the anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.
After removing it, the poppy should be stored appropriately, or disposed of respectfully. Basically speaking, don’t throw it in the trash after you take it off. Anyone who finds a poppy that’s fallen on the ground is encouraged to pick it up and brush it off so it can be kept or disposed of in a respectful manner.
