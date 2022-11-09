Jillian Trainor

As Canadians prepare to observe Remembrance Day, we wear the poppy to remember those who died in battle, and to honour those who came home. But of all the potential symbols of remembrance why has the poppy become so popular?

Sources dating back to the Napoleonic Wars make note of the scarlet flowers and how they seemed to grow in abundance in battlefields where soldiers had died, but it wasn’t introduced to Canada until 1915 via Punch Magazine, where Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae’s now famous poem ‘In Flanders Fields’ was first published.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.