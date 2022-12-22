Marlene and Tree

Some of the decorations on Ms Thomas’s outdoor Christmas tree belonged to her late friend, Charlotte Morris, while others were placed there by members of the community. Some are in the shape of peaches, in honour of Ms Morris’ nickname, Peachy. Ms Thomas said she plans to keep the tree up year-round, decorating it for each holiday and season. Jillian Trainor photo

Any time someone stops by with an ornament for Marlene Thomas’ outdoor Christmas tree at her home in Lennox Island First Nation, she always has hot chocolate, tea, and coffee at the ready.

Ms Thomas installed the nine foot tall tree outside as a tribute to her friend, Charlotte Morris, who passed away last year on Dec. 17. The tree is special for Ms Thomas because not only is it a tribute to her friend, it also used to belong to her. Last month, Ms Thomas received a call from Ms Morris’ husband, telling her friend had wanted her to have the tree.

Friends

Marlene Thomas didn’t expect to have so much reaction for her tribute to her friend, Charlotte Morris. Ms Morris passed away December of last year, and gave Ms Thomas her Christmas tree. Ms Thomas said she was elated to receive the tree. In photo:L-R: Catherine Knockwood, Charlotte Morris, Alma MacDougall, Margaret Labobe, and Marlene Thomas at Fanningbank, the Lieutenant Governor’s house in Charlottetown. Submitted photo

