Some of the decorations on Ms Thomas’s outdoor Christmas tree belonged to her late friend, Charlotte Morris, while others were placed there by members of the community. Some are in the shape of peaches, in honour of Ms Morris’ nickname, Peachy. Ms Thomas said she plans to keep the tree up year-round, decorating it for each holiday and season. Jillian Trainor photo
Marlene Thomas didn’t expect to have so much reaction for her tribute to her friend, Charlotte Morris. Ms Morris passed away December of last year, and gave Ms Thomas her Christmas tree. Ms Thomas said she was elated to receive the tree. In photo:L-R: Catherine Knockwood, Charlotte Morris, Alma MacDougall, Margaret Labobe, and Marlene Thomas at Fanningbank, the Lieutenant Governor’s house in Charlottetown. Submitted photo
Any time someone stops by with an ornament for Marlene Thomas’ outdoor Christmas tree at her home in Lennox Island First Nation, she always has hot chocolate, tea, and coffee at the ready.
Ms Thomas installed the nine foot tall tree outside as a tribute to her friend, Charlotte Morris, who passed away last year on Dec. 17. The tree is special for Ms Thomas because not only is it a tribute to her friend, it also used to belong to her. Last month, Ms Thomas received a call from Ms Morris’ husband, telling her friend had wanted her to have the tree.
“I was just elated, I was so happy,” she said. “Her and I have a little understanding about Christmas, and I know she loved that tree. I never, ever dreamt she would pass it on to me.”
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Ms Thomas wasn’t able to attend Ms Morris’ wake or funeral. She said putting up the tree was a fitting tribute to her friend.
While Ms Thomas decorated the tree with her own ornaments, she invited her community to help decorate it as well.
Red and orange are some common colours, but Ms Thomas said there’s no specific colour scheme for decorations.
“You’ll see orange ones, and we all filled our names on them, or a favourite word, or whatever on it,” said Ms Thomas. “But there’s no colour theme. Her husband put a little ornament on there with Charlotte’s name, and I put two gingerbreads on there with Charlotte’s name.”
Many of the orange decorations are in the shape of a peach, for Ms Morris’ nickname.
“She was known as Peachy because every time you asked how she was, she would say ‘Peachy’,” explained Ms Thomas.
Ms Thomas said her friend was a gentle soul, and very lovable, who loved singing and dancing, and loved playing cards.
“I would call her up and tell her ‘Are you coming over to play cards?’ or she would call me up and say ‘Let’s play cards’,” said Ms Thomas. “If we weren’t busy, we would play cards.”
Ms Thomas knew Ms Morris for decades. Both attended the Shubenacadie Residential School in Nova Scotia, along with Ms Morris’ sister, Margaret Labobe, and have since become outspoken advocates for survivors of Canada’s Residential School System.
“We try to educate, that’s what we started off doing, Charlotte and I,” said Ms Thomas. “She was with me when I did my first one. I would do them alone, or she would come with me. We always went to events that were to do with survivors, Margaret would come and join us. Those were fun times for the survivors, because we have people here that do stuff with us.”
Ms Labobe recalled how her sister was with her the first time she spoke to students about her experiences at the residential school. Over 700 students were in attendance. While she was nervous, Ms Morris helped her get over her nerves.
Ms Thomas said people want to know what the residential schools were like for the people who attended. She said once survivors start talking about it, people don’t understand how something like this was able to happen, or how the ones who attended are able to talk about it.
“And how we managed to survive through that,” said Ms Labobe.
Ms Thomas didn’t expect reaction to her tribute to be so far reaching, with comments about it coming from different parts of Canada and the United States. She said the plan is to keep it up year-round and decorate it for each holiday and season, from Valentine’s Day, to Easter, and so on.
When asked what she thought her friend would think of her tribute, Ms Thomas’ response was immediate.
“I think she’d be beaming,” she said. “I think she’s beaming down at us, I think she was probably honoured, and it’s so fitting.”
