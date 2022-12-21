“The celebration with the Christmas tree that touched the ceiling and had a manger beneath it was over, and a row of little stockings was hanging for Santa Claus. Mother had just tucked the happy children into bed and by the soft glow of the Christmas tree was singing Christmas carols with them. Father was about to turn off the lights below and lock the door for the evening when he heard a faint ‘meow’ from the cold darkness outside. Upon opening the door he saw a forlorn, bedraggled tabby cat almost frozen in the Christmas snow.”
“The Guardian,”
19 December 1936.
“Why, you poor creature,’ spoke father tenderly, ‘come in this very minute!’ For some moments father was busy making tabby comfortable. He found some milk which he warmed, and plenty of holiday food. He served kitty with generous portions of Christmas repast and then provided a soft bed in the corner, with a cushion from his own easy-chair. Tabby showed her appreciation by purring louder than father had ever heard a cat purr before.”
“Satisfied and delighted with his Christmas guest, father retired, grinning and wondering what the family would say in the morning. Christmas morning the happy family entered the living room-the children rushing ahead, bearing their bulging stockings and shouting with laughter.”
“Oh, look at the Manger!’ cried mother with surprise. ‘Merry Christmas’ retorted father, trying to keep from bursting out laughing. Tabby had selected the soft straw of the Manger as a fitting birth-place for her litter of Christmas kittens!”
Gift of Kittens for Christmas
“Daily Examiner”,
25 October 1899
“A little lady five years old dwells in Park Ridge, Chicago and has an ardent sympathy for unwanted kittens-that is kittens which have to be drowned. Last week Katherine discovered six wee balls of fur in the woodshed, and instantly the burning question was- ‘What shall we do with them?”
“Her mother and father advocated the usual method of keeping one for Katherine and drowning the others. But little Katherine was determined to thwart their plans. She had heard a story of how a little baby was left in a basket on a doorstep and how, with the light of dawn, the kind old couple took in the little foundling and reared it as their own child.”
“Katherine found in the cellar five little fruit baskets. Into each of these she put a kitten, and then, waiting until her mamma had lain down for her afternoon nap, she laid a basket on the doorstep of each of five houses whose owners she regarded as charitable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.