Now that the minor hockey season is underway, arenas in the province will once again host friends and families of hockey players will be in the stands, cheering in support.
However, sometimes that cheer can turn to ire, which is sometimes directed not at the players, but the referees. It doesn’t matter if there was a potentially bad call, a mistake on the ice, or anything else. Abuse of referees is never okay.
People need to remember that some of these refs are young, sometimes teenagers, barely older than the players on the ice. They just want to be part of a game they love. They don’t deserve to be yelled at, or have obscenities hurled their way.
It might not be a big issue on PEI, but that doesn’t mean it’s not an issue in Atlantic Canada.
In 2015, Jason Porter, the referee-in-chief in Charlotte County, New Brunswick, resigned after he and three other officials were trapped on the ice as irate spectators hurled threats and insults at them. The situation occurred with 12 seconds to go during a Bantam C hockey game.
Once the game ended, Porter said he could see how upset many spectators were who lining the boards. So he advised the other officials to take the nets to the other end of the rink and he left the ice to try and get help to clear a path to the officials’ room. He was pushed against the glass and had a clenched fist raised against him. He asked for police to be called, but that never happened. The officials did get help to their dressing room, but had to wait, eventually sneaking out a side door to their cars.
In 1999 the Canadian Hockey Association launched the Shared Respect Initiative. This initiative was designed to make the game more fun for all participants, specifically targeting the problem of abuse of officials. Through this initiative people are asked to consider their role in showing respect for the game its participants.
On its website a list of points are made regarding shared respect of the game. These include understanding the safety of the participants in the game is more important than the final score; the valued contribution of the coach in developing the players’ talents, even though a person might not always agree with their methods; the understanding that officials do not make the rules, they only apply them; that children learn from adults, and an adult’s behaviour reflects what they want children to learn; that officials are responsible to ensure that the game is played in a safe and fair manner; that players, coaches and officials are learning the game, and mistakes will be made in the learning process; and that the biggest reason for players and officials quitting the game is abuse.
Sometimes it feels like these games are matters of life and death, but at the end of the day, it’s just a hockey game.
