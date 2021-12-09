Despite there being Island EMS bases in Alberton and O’Leary, there is concern whether or not there are enough ambulance services available to respond to emergency calls in West Prince.
As a result, local volunteer fire departments have noticed an increase in medical calls and they are being advised they will have to wait with emergency care patients until an ambulance is available.
“When we do receive a call, more and more, we’re seeing on that call a delayed response by Island EMS, meaning there’s nothing in the area.” said Chief of the Alberton Fire Department Shannon Dumville. “We have waited as long as an hour, an hour and a half in a couple of cases, depending on where the ambulance needed to respond from.”
On average, the response time for an ambulance in the province is roughly 10 minutes. In order to calculate this number, Island EMS accounts for every singe call, and then calculates the average response time.
In a statement from Island EMS, the company noted that response times have remained consistent over the last five years, despite a 26 per cent increase in volume.
“There are always paramedic crews available to respond to emergencies in our province,” said the company. “Ambulances are always moving to ensure patients receive high-quality care in a timely manner. The Island EMS system expands and contracts based on call volumes to optimize coverage for all of our province.”
A statement issued from the Department of Health and Wellness noted how similar to triage levels within hospital emergency departments, timely response depends on the acuity of the patient condition. Adding to this, calls for ambulance services average once every 20 minutes.
“Although a call happens every 20 minutes on average, there is no way to know when a bunch of calls will come in within a period of 5 minutes or where they’ll be. When this happens, Island EMS will adjust service delivery and attempt to prepare for the next response by positioning an ambulance centrally,” said the statement. “However, a high proportion of requests for paramedics do not lead to ambulance transport to the emergency department. It is a highly dynamic situation 24/7.”
The issue is one Robert Henderson, Liberal Critic for Healthcare, and MLA for O’Leary-Inverness, has been keeping track of. He noted how emergency medical service patients from Summerside, to West Point, and Skinners Pond are waiting for an ambulance when the nearest deployable truck is in Hunter River or Charlottetown if one is available at all.
“Should an emergency occur in Cape Wolfe or West Point the distance to travel is rather prohibited, placing the health of my constituents in jeopardy,” he said. “When there are no ambulances available on PEI fire departments are notified on a significant wait or response time could occur. This puts extra time away from work on volunteers who have to wait maybe hours for the ambulance to take over from the volunteers.”
The number of ambulances available in a region isn’t the only issue. Compounding the matter is the wait for emergency room beds in Island hospitals. Sometimes patients have to wait anywhere from six to eight hours in ambulance bays or hospital hallways because there aren’t any beds available. This keeps paramedics off the roads because they can’t leave until their patient is given a bed.
This in turn adds strain to local volunteer fire departments.
William Bishop, chief of the Tyne Valley Fire Department, said volunteer firefighters have basic medical knowledge, and complete a First Responder course, but they’re limited in what they’re able to do in order to help an emergency care patient.
“They’re overworked, and then it puts more stress on us, because we’re trying to do something that somebody has got more education and training than we have, to try and fill the void until they get there,” he said. “If you’ve got a family member there saying ‘What are you going to do?’ or ‘Where are they at?’ I don’t have the answers, I don’t know where they are, or why they’re late.”
Mr Bishop said paramedics do a wonderful job, and he has the utmost respect for them, but there’s just not enough of them.
The Chief of Tignish Fire Department agrees. Allan Gavin said while it’s an ongoing issue, he’s not sure it’s one that can be easily resolved.
Mr Gavin said the department hasn’t experienced a time where an ambulance wasn’t available, but there have been experiences where it’s taken quite a length of time for the ambulance to arrive. There have also been situations where the department was notified it would take a while for an ambulance to arrive on scene, only for one to be there in a matter of minutes because one in the region was freed up.
“I don’t think you can realistically put enough ambulances on the road for what’s taking place now,” he said. “The population is getting older, and there are so many services that can only be done on the mainland, and there’s a number of ambulances that goes to the mainland everyday. It’s not a pretty situation, but I don’t know how you would fix it.”
