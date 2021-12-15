Before this pandemic started, the majority of Islanders probably didn’t even know who Dr Heather Morrison was or she was PEI’s Chief Public Health Officer.
Dr Morrison herself could probably never foresee how much she would be in the limelight as a result of this pandemic.
She has become a household name thanks to her leadership over the past two years. Unfortunately though, she has also become a focal point for some people’s frustration as this pandemic continues to drag on.
So much so, this past weekend a handful of protesters showed up at Dr Morrison’s home to protest COVID-19 vaccinations.
Premier Dennis King quickly condemned the actions of these protesters with a statement posted on social media. After reading some of the comments left on the post, it’s clear the majority of Islanders were also disgusted by these peoples actions. However, there was some comments trying to justify why the protesters were there. The basic explanation seems to centre on the fact many have been reaching out to Dr Morrison over the course of the pandemic with questions and have never received a response. This somehow meant these same people felt they had the right to take their concerns directly to her by showing up outside her home. Although Dr Morrison is a paid public servant, she is not a politician, so she is not required to answer questions outside a non-professional setting. Also, why would she even try to speak with these individuals if she felt no matter what she said to these people they would disagree with her or end up berating her more?
Dr Morrison has a young family. The irony (or is it hypocrisy?) is these protesters are against vaccines, especially for children, yet they show up to the home of Dr Morrison, more than likely frighting her children and shattering their own sense of security and safety? That’s shameful.
There’s much ugliness going on in the world right now and it appears that ugliness has found its way to PEI.
Like the rest of us, Dr Morrison has sacrificed much, particularly her time with her family. She has worked tirelessly to guide us through this terrible pandemic. The one place of refuge she should have, she deserves, is her own home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.