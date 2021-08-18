The Town of Tignish is looking to add shade at the splashpad at Bicentennial Park.
“Parents have been complaining and the staff has asked to get some shade at the splashpad at the park,” said Councillor Judy Morrissey Richard during the town’s monthly meeting on Aug 9.
For now, the town will purchase three large umbrellas for the park’s picnic tables as a temporary solution and for next year council will budget to have sun settlers built around the location.
The umbrellas will cost around $100 a piece.
Additionally, the splashpad has been out of order since the beginning of August. A part was ordered and the pad should have been up and running by the end of last week.
