The administrative assistant at Ellerslie Elementary, Stephanie Wallace, was selected to receive the Extra Mile Award from the PEI Home and School Federation. The president of the Federation, Dionne Tuplin, presented the award to Ms Wallace at the school on March 29. A special assembly was held to surprise Ms Wallace with the award.
Stephanie Wallace’s husband, Kent, daughter Mariah Gaudet and her husband Luca Gaudet as well as Ms Wallace’s son Taylor Wallace attended the special presentation where the administrative assistant at Ellerslie Elementary received the Extra Mile Award from the PEI Home and School Federation. Melissa Heald photo
After Stephanie Wallace received her Extra Mile Award, students of Ellerslie Elementary presented the school’s administrative assistant with posters and cards made by them to show their appreciation for the woman everyone at the school calls Ms Stephanie.
Stephanie Wallace was overwhelmed after being surprised with an Extra Mile Award from the PEI Home and School Federation on March 29.
“I’m shaking right now,” said the administrative assistant at Ellerslie Elementary after receiving the award. She began working at the school in 2014. “I’m just so grateful. I loved this school from the day I walked in. I’m so at home here.”
Known as Ms Stephanie at the school, to surprise her, students were first gathered in the assembly area, with each grade making special posters and cards for Ms Wallace. Then she was brought in, where Ms Wallace received thunderous applause and loud cheers. Also in attendance was Ms Wallace’s family.
The school’s principal, Jason Cormier, said Ms Wallace helps to make Ellerslie Elementary an amazing place to be.
“Upon entering our school, Ms Stephanie greets everyone with a big smile and a warm welcome,” he said, adding her positive energy is reflected in the time and effort she puts into decorating her office.“She’s often commented to me that students notice how festive her office looks and is often a topic of conversation. Ms Stephenie is always trying to make connections with the students to make their day a bit brighter if she can.”
Mr Cormier said the office is a busy place and Ms Wallace is often the first to greet parents and visitors.
“She shows the same enthusiasm with our guests as she does with our students,” he said. “This positive attitude has impacted the culture of our school.”
Every year the PEI Home and School Federation honours individuals who work in Island schools that go the extra mile in their commitment and devotion to students’ well-being, development and academic achievements, said Federation President Dionne Tuplin.
“Our teachers and school staff play an important role in supporting students with diverse needs,” she said. “These positions require deep knowledge, genuine kindness and patience and innovative and creative strategies to help students reach their potential and achieve academic goals.”
Ms Tuplin said Ms Wallace was selected as a shining example of someone who is a constant positive presence within the school community and as someone who is always willing to lend a hand or an ear whenever and wherever needed.
Ms Tuplin said the Federation received 190 support letters from teachers, students and parents for Ms Wallace’s nomination for the Extra Mile Award, the letters expressing gratitude and praise for how she helps to make lives better at the school.
“In the history of nominating people for Extra Mile Awards, this was easily the biggest amount of nominations that has ever gone in from Ellerslie Elementary,” said Mr Cormier.
In those letters, Ms Tuplin said people wrote how Ms Wallace treats every student as her own and knows each one by name, reminds students to use their manners, provides comfort when anyone is sick or injured and takes care of multiple tasks efficiently.
“Ms Stephanie truly cares about this school and its ‘little’ and ‘big’ people,” said Ms Tuplin. “Students adore her. You can hear her smile on the phone. She brings calmness and joy to the school community. She is the heartbeat of Ellerslie Elementary School.”
Ms Wallace said she was totally floored by receiving the award.
“Thank you so much and I love every single one of you,” she told the students and staff. “I just want nothing but the best for you and I’m happy to help in any way I can. This award is just so special. Thank you each and every one for all the kind words. This means the world to me.”
