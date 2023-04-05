Extra Mile

The administrative assistant at Ellerslie Elementary, Stephanie Wallace, was selected to receive the Extra Mile Award from the PEI Home and School Federation. The president of the Federation, Dionne Tuplin, presented the award to Ms Wallace at the school on March 29. A special assembly was held to surprise Ms Wallace with the award.

Melissa Heald photo

Stephanie Wallace was overwhelmed after being surprised with an Extra Mile Award from the PEI Home and School Federation on March 29.

“I’m shaking right now,” said the administrative assistant at Ellerslie Elementary after receiving the award. She began working at the school in 2014. “I’m just so grateful. I loved this school from the day I walked in. I’m so at home here.”

Stephanie Wallace’s husband, Kent, daughter Mariah Gaudet and her husband Luca Gaudet as well as Ms Wallace’s son Taylor Wallace attended the special presentation where the administrative assistant at Ellerslie Elementary received the Extra Mile Award from the PEI Home and School Federation. Melissa Heald photo
After Stephanie Wallace received her Extra Mile Award, students of Ellerslie Elementary presented the school’s administrative assistant with posters and cards made by them to show their appreciation for the woman everyone at the school calls Ms Stephanie.

Melissa Heald photo

