“Excitement was caused on Wednesday night last, when Souris Line Road was the scene of an adventure in which a huge bear of the masculine gender figured conspicuously. For some time back the farmers residing in that vicinity have been annoyed by frequent depredations of bruin, fresh muttons being his favourite diet and the night his favourite time for being abroad.” -
Daily Examiner June 30, 1887.
On Tuesday night he killed a sheep in an open field within a few hundred yards of McCarthy’s forge, and after helping himself left the remains for another visit. Meantime, Donald Leslie and Michael James McCarthy made preparations to give him a warm reception if he should return. Accordingly, the night following, they rigged a seat or platform about eight or ten feet from the ground in a thickly limbed spruce tree about thirty yards from where the carcass of the sheep lay. Here, with two heavy fowling pieces loaded well with slugs, the two bear watchers placed themselves.
Becoming cold towards morning, however, and no bear having put in an appearance, they concluded upon going home for a short time. They were only a few minutes gone, but while they were away, the bear had come and carried the carcass some yards nearer to their hiding place. After looking around a little, one of them, Mr. McCarthy, started back home, while Mr. Leslie took his stand again on the platform in the tree. He was there but a few minutes when bruin appeared. Taking deliberate aim Leslie fired his gun. Springing some feet from the ground and letting out a loud roar, the bear bounded towards the place where the shot came from, but suddenly changing his mind, he sprang through the fence and made for the woods.
It was bright enough by this time to give his chase. By the blood marks the two bear slayers succeeded in overhauling him after he had gone about a mile into the woods. When found he was lying down, but prepared at once to make battle with his pursuers. After a shot or two more bruin was numbered among the slain.
It was found that he was one of the largest bears ever killed on the Island. His paws measured eight inches in width and ten inches in length. From the tip of his snout to the nails on his hind legs, when stretched out, he measured exactly eight feet. He weighed 465 lbs. The owners of the skin, we are told, intend stuffing it for exhibition. Thus, has ended the career of an old intruder upon farmers’ sheepfolds, and a terror to the whole neighbourhood.
Man attacked by bear
has ear bitten off -
Daily Examiner,
January 21,1885
On Friday, 16 January, 1885 in the settlement of Souris, P.E.I, Donald A McEachern and John Currie arrived home with several wounds and a black bear, weighing 350 lbs. They were returning from the woods with a load of wood, when they saw freshly made tracks of a bear. They followed the tracks a short distance and came up with bruin. They were armed with axes, but bruin nevertheless turned and attacked them ferociously. A long and hard-fought battle followed, but they overcame and killed bruin.
Mr. McEachern had one of his arms lacerated to the elbow, and his right ear bitten off. It is feared his arm will have to be amputated. Mr. Currie had his face scratched, and one of his fingers bitten off.
Mr. Currie and Mr. McEachern deserve great credit for their bravery. This is the second bear that has been killed near this settlement within a fortnight.
